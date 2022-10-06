Spooky Season! Jen Garner & Kids Kick Off October With A Pumpkin Patch Trip
Fall is in the air!
Jennifer Garner stepped out with her two younger children, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, earlier this week, getting into the October spirit with a family trip to a pumpkin patch in Moorpark, Calif.
On Wednesday, October 5, the adorable trio was spotted out and about in the spooky SoCal locale, where they smiled and laughed as they picked out pumpkins. Garner kept it casual, sporting a light blue playsuit layered over a blue tank top and had a navy sweater tied around her waist. She completed the look with a blue baseball cap, neutral sneakers, and a large pair of sunglasses during their sunny day out and about.
Her two young companions seemingly followed suit. Seraphina opted for a classic, autumnal look, pairing a black t-shirt with army green parachute pants and white sneakers. The young star accessorized with a dark-toned watch and a pair of classic white headphones plugged into her iPhone.
Meanwhile, Samuel sported a cool, monochrome gray look, pairing a gray t-shirt with matching shorts, socks, and black athletic shoes.
The group’s sweet October outing comes amid whispers that Garner’s relationship with longtime beau, CaliGroup CEO John Miller, is heating up.
Earlier this year, rumors began swirling that the businessman quietly popped the question to the 13 Going on 30 alum in the spring. Yet according to one unnamed insider, this reported engagement was not at all inspired by the fact that Garner’s ex, Ben Affleck, said “I do” to pop star Jennifer Lopez in two ceremonies earlier this year.
“Ben and J.Lo’s nuptials have nothing to do with Jen and John’s plans,” the insider explained of the couple’s alleged engagement. Garner and Miller, the source claimed, had “already decided they want a long-term future together” before the star-studded “Bennifer” wedding.
“It was just a question of when John would pop the question and how long they would wait to make it official,” the source added.
