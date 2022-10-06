Spooky Season! Jen Garner & Kids Kick Off October With A Pumpkin Patch Trip

Fall is in the air!

Jennifer Garner stepped out with her two younger children, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, earlier this week, getting into the October spirit with a family trip to a pumpkin patch in Moorpark, Calif.

On Wednesday, October 5, the adorable trio was spotted out and about in the spooky SoCal locale, where they smiled and laughed as they picked out pumpkins. Garner kept it casual, sporting a light blue playsuit layered over a blue tank top and had a navy sweater tied around her waist. She completed the look with a blue baseball cap, neutral sneakers, and a large pair of sunglasses during their sunny day out and about.