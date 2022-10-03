Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Grab Breakfast While Jennifer Garner Is On Mom Duty, Takes Son Samuel To The Farmer's Market

Lopez and Affleck, who got back together in 2021 after splitting in 2004, seem to be better than ever. The two first got married in Las Vegas and then decided to host a party for their family and friends on August 20.

"He's one of my favorite writers on the planet. He wrote his vows — they [both] wrote their vows, but he wrote a big speech that he read to her at the wedding, which was breathtaking," Kevin Smith said on The View about the big day. "And it was long. That's one of my favorite things about Ben; he's his own biggest fan, so he wrote like a 12-page speech. I was like, 'Keep talking, keep talking.'"

"It was wonderful. Very inspiring," the director added. "I was happy for them. They deserve it."