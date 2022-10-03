Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Grab Breakfast While Jennifer Garner Is On Mom Duty, Takes Son Samuel To The Farmer's Market
Ben Affleck got to spend time with his wife, Jennifer Lopez, while his ex Jennifer Garner hung out with their son, Samuel, at the farmer's market in Santa Monica, Calif., on Sunday, October 2.
In the photos, the Alias alum, 50, wore a blue zip-up sweatshirt, a blue hat and black leggings, while Samuel wore a blue T-shirt and dark pants while carrying a tote.
Garner and her little boy were even seen leaning into one another while walking around. Fortunately, it seems like Samuel didn't mind just being with his mama, as Affleck was getting breakfast with the singer, 53, whom he married in July.
Lopez donned an all-black outfit, opting for sky high heels, while the actor wore a coat, white pants and sunglasses while carrying a backpack around Beverly Hills.
It seems like Affleck and Lopez are getting used to their new blended family, as OK! previously reported that the couple took Affleck's middle daughter, Seraphina, and Lopez's teen Emme to a Halloween store on September 24.
Lopez and Affleck, who got back together in 2021 after splitting in 2004, seem to be better than ever. The two first got married in Las Vegas and then decided to host a party for their family and friends on August 20.
"He's one of my favorite writers on the planet. He wrote his vows — they [both] wrote their vows, but he wrote a big speech that he read to her at the wedding, which was breathtaking," Kevin Smith said on The View about the big day. "And it was long. That's one of my favorite things about Ben; he's his own biggest fan, so he wrote like a 12-page speech. I was like, 'Keep talking, keep talking.'"
"It was wonderful. Very inspiring," the director added. "I was happy for them. They deserve it."