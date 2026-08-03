Jen Hamilton Mocks Her 'Bachelorette' Chances After Messy Split From Husband Brian

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Influencer Jen Hamilton poked fun at fans who wanted to see her become the next star of The Bachelorette after her split from husband Brian Hamilton. Jen, 35, responded to the fan support with a humorous Instagram video shared on Sunday, August 2, where she joked that the reality dating show would not be prepared for her. "They do not want me and this is why," Jen said at the start of the clip. She captioned the post, "huber why I’ll never be the bachelorette."

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Source: @_jen_hamilton_/Instagram Jen Hamilton joked that she would never survive a season of 'The Bachelorette' after fans suggested she become the show's next lead.

The social media star then created a playful version of what her season of the dating show could look like, joking about how she would interact with potential suitors and highlighting her unique personality. "Don’t miss the most dramatic season of The Bachelorette ever. Featuring Jen Hamilton who we did not vet but got lots of comments about," she joked in a sarcastic voice-over. "Hi, my name is Jen, what do you like to do? Run? That’s what you can do, that way, thank you for coming," she said. She continued, "A beach date? Did ya’ll … research me first? I’m built different than my predecessors. There’s no drawers that cover it alls." Jen continued the comedy by pretending to meet contestants and jokingly turning down possible dates.

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Fans Supported Jen Hamilton's Dream of Becoming 'The Bachelorette'

Source: @_jen_hamilton_/Instagram Jen Hamilton entertained fans with a playful skit imagining what her season of the dating show would have looked like.

Jen’s video quickly gained attention from fans who loved her self-aware approach and said they would enjoy seeing her lead a season of the popular dating franchise. Former The Bachelorette star Katie Thurston also showed support for the idea. "Just say the word, and I’ll give you a direct number," Katie wrote in the comments. Other fans shared their excitement, with one person writing that they would watch Jen’s season, while another joked about wanting a "Divorced Mom edition the only season I want to watch." A similar reaction happened after Jen shared another funny video on Facebook days earlier. A fan suggested that she could have plenty of potential suitors whenever she was ready to date again, adding that maybe she should be the next Bachelorette. The comment received thousands of positive reactions.

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Jen Hamilton Shared Emotional Exchange With Estranged Husband Brian Hamilton

Source: @_jen_hamilton_/Instagram Jen Hamilton appeared to share an emotional text exchange with Brian Hamilton that showed their feelings following their separation.

Days before posting her Bachelorette parody, Jen appeared to share a text exchange on Instagram with Brian that reflected the emotions surrounding their separation. In the exchange, Jen told Brian that she would "always love" him. The messages appeared to show Brian expressing regret about their relationship ending and said, "Thank you for being you. Losing you is the dumbest thing I’ve ever done."

Source: @_jen_hamilton_/Instagram Jen Hamilton and Brian Hamilton confirmed their separation in June after sharing a joint statement about their relationship.