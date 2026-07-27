Paige Hyland Claps Back at Critics Who Called Her 'Anorexic' After Bikini Photo: 'That Is Public Body-Shaming'

Paige Hyland pushed back against criticism over her body after a bikini photo sparked speculation about her health.

The former Dance Moms star addressed the backlash in a video posted on Saturday, July 25, after her Instagram post drew a wave of comments.

"I posted this picture on Instagram, and honestly, the comments I got were actually diabolical. There were so many people saying I looked anorexic, I’m promoting unhealthy eating habits, and that, as an influencer, I shouldn’t be encouraging this behavior," she said.

Hyland later explained why she believed those comments were harmful.

"If I did have an eating disorder, imagine reading comments from thousands of people picking apart my body and diagnosing me when they have no idea what’s going on," Hyland added.

She continued, "That is not concern. That is public body-shaming disguised as concern, which is not cute."