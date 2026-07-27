Paige Hyland Claps Back at Critics Who Called Her 'Anorexic' After Bikini Photo: 'That Is Public Body-Shaming'
July 27 2026, Updated 2:04 p.m. ET
Paige Hyland pushed back against criticism over her body after a bikini photo sparked speculation about her health.
The former Dance Moms star addressed the backlash in a video posted on Saturday, July 25, after her Instagram post drew a wave of comments.
"I posted this picture on Instagram, and honestly, the comments I got were actually diabolical. There were so many people saying I looked anorexic, I’m promoting unhealthy eating habits, and that, as an influencer, I shouldn’t be encouraging this behavior," she said.
Hyland later explained why she believed those comments were harmful.
"If I did have an eating disorder, imagine reading comments from thousands of people picking apart my body and diagnosing me when they have no idea what’s going on," Hyland added.
She continued, "That is not concern. That is public body-shaming disguised as concern, which is not cute."
Paige Hyland Addressed Criticism Over Her Bikini Photo
Hyland revealed that the backlash she received reinforced her decision to address the issue publicly.
"As an influencer, I feel like it’s my responsibility to stand up for people whose bodies naturally look like mine," she said.
The 25-year-old also denied claims that she had ever spoken publicly about having an eating disorder.
"I’m also seeing people confidently say that I’ve opened up about having an eating disorder, which is just not true," Hyland admitted. "I’ve never come out and said that because I’ve never had one, which I’m extremely grateful for."
Paige Hyland Said People Should Stop Judging Others Bodies
Hyland urged people to stop commenting on other people's bodies, regardless of their intentions.
"You are never entitled to comment on someone’s body just because you think you’re helping. Truth is, you have no idea what someone’s going through," she stated.
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Hyland said she worried the comments could have a lasting impact on others who saw them online.
"While I’m confident in myself, I know there’s other girls who probably look like me that are reading the comments on my picture thinking there’s something wrong with their bodies," she said.
The dancer added, "That genuinely makes me sick to my stomach. Just like it’s wrong for shaming someone for being bigger, it’s also wrong for shaming them for being smaller."
Paige Hyland Called for Body Positivity to Include Everyone
Hyland ended the video with a message for people who comment on others' appearances.
"Body positivity has to include all bodies, or else it’s not ‘body positivity.’ So before you go to comment on someone’s weight ... whatever it is, just don’t. Instead, maybe compliment their smile or tell them that you like their outfit," she concluded.