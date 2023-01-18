Savannah Chrisley Insists It 'Makes No Sense' That Jen Shah Received Lighter Jail Sentence Than Her Parents Todd & Julie
She's fed up! On Tuesday, January 17, the same day Savannah Chrisley's parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, reported to prison to begin their respective sentences, the 25-year-old released a new episode of her "Unlocked" podcast in which she aired out her frustrations with the legal system.
The reality star noted that Real Housewives' Jen Shah received a six and a half year sentence for a telemarketing scheme that scammed the elderly out of thousands, yet her parents received harsher sentences for tax evasion and bank fraud — something that didn't result in the harm of any "victims."
SAVANNAH CHRISLEY ADMITS SHE'S BEEN 'SO ANGRY' SINCE PARENTS TODD & JULIE'S FRAUD CONVICTION
"Put the cases side by side, and it makes no sense.There were hundreds of victims who were elderly, and people that provided statements that lost their homes, threatened to end their lives," she pointed out of what Shah, 49, caused. "There were so many different things, and she got six and a half years. Make that make sense."
"None of it adds up, and to me, there’s more to it," insisted the blonde beauty. "I have committed myself to figuring out what that is and for us to get to the other side of this so that we can help other people who are going through things like this."
Shah will serve six years in prison for her actions after pleading guilty, where as Todd and Julie received 12 and 7 year sentences, respectively, after pleading not guilty.
Savannah has remained candid about her family's struggles ever since they received the bad news this past November. In fact, she revealed she now has custody of 16-year-old brother, Grayson, and 10-year-old niece Chloe, who the Chrisleys took in since Todd's son Kyle allegedly couldn't' properly care for the tot.
She also admitted she feels like she's "grieving" her parents even though they're still alive. "In my mind, I'm like, 'I can't move on with my life,'" she expressed during another podcast episode. "'Until I know that they're going to be there, I can't get married. I can't have a kid.'"
The last Instagram post Savannah made before her 'rents went behind bars was a birthday dedication to her mother, who turned 50.
"I know this isn’t the birthday we had imagined but I’ll make it up to you," she declared in the caption of the Thursday, January 12, upload. "Unfortunately, we are one of many that the system has failed and I will continue to fight the good fight until we’re all home together."