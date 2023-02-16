Jen Shah Gets Tattoos Of Husband & Son's Names Before Reporting To Prison For 6.5 Years For Telemarketing Scheme

“Jen Shah deeply regrets the mistakes that she has made and is profoundly sorry to the people she has hurt," Jen's attorney Priya Chaudry said in a statement on her behalf following the decision. "Jen has faith in our justice system, understands that anyone who breaks the law will be punished, and accepts this sentence as just. Jen will pay her debt to society and when she is a free woman again, she vows to pay her debt to the victims harmed by her mistakes."

While filming the second season of the hit reality series in March 2021, the former direct response marketing expert was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing as well as conspiracy to commit money laundering. Jen originally pleaded not guilty to the charges against her.