Jen Shah Gets Tattoos Of Husband & Son's Names Before Reporting To Prison For 6.5 Years For Telemarketing Scheme
Jen Shah made sure her husband and children would be close to her heart as she prepares to start her six-year prison sentence.
On Wednesday, February 15, the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City alum shared videos and photos to her Instagram Story of the new ink she got before surrendering to Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, on Friday, February, 17, for running a telemarketing scheme for over a decade.
Jen got the names of her beloved spouse, Coach Sharrieff Shah, and two sons, Sharrieff Jr. and Omar, tattooed on her bottom right arm, along with the word “Keiki” — the Hawaiian translation for for “baby” or “child” — on her forearm.
As OK! previously reported, the disgraced Bravo star was sentenced to six-and-a-half years behind bars by a Southern District of New York judge after running multiple fraudulent businesses which would target elderly and vulnerable people by selling them fake services.
“Jen Shah deeply regrets the mistakes that she has made and is profoundly sorry to the people she has hurt," Jen's attorney Priya Chaudry said in a statement on her behalf following the decision. "Jen has faith in our justice system, understands that anyone who breaks the law will be punished, and accepts this sentence as just. Jen will pay her debt to society and when she is a free woman again, she vows to pay her debt to the victims harmed by her mistakes."
While filming the second season of the hit reality series in March 2021, the former direct response marketing expert was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing as well as conspiracy to commit money laundering. Jen originally pleaded not guilty to the charges against her.
Before being sentenced, the college football coach pleaded with the judge to be lenient on his wife, calling her a "truly good woman" despite her crimes.
"Throughout our entire marriage, I watched my wife devout hundreds of hours to address issues that plague our community. Jen’s civic commitments and community contributions are limitless," Sharrieff wrote in a letter to the court.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Jen has expressed her genuine remorse to me so many times for what she has done and the people hurt by her criminal actions ... Your honor, a lenient sentence will allow Jen to return to work sooner, which will expedite her ability to pay her forfeiture and restitution," he added, noting the $9 million in restitution she must pay back to the victims.