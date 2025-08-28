REALITY TV NEWS Jenelle Evans Denies CPS Came to Her House After Report Claimed She Left Her Kids to Party in Las Vegas Source: Jenelle Evans/Facebook Jenelle Evans denied CPS came to her house after a report claimed she left her kids to party in Las Vegas. Matt Richards Contact us by Email Aug. 28 2025, Published 1:27 p.m. ET

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans took to her Instagram Story to issue an official response after rumors spread that someone called CPS on her. Evans reply came as she's been documenting a wrist injury, which some social media critics have been dubious of.

Jenelle Evans Says 'CPS Never Came' to Her House

Source: Jenelle Evans/Facebook Jenelle Evans said CPS doesn't come to a house over a '16-year-old being a babysitter.'

During an Instagram Story Q&A, a person asked, “How come whenever CPS comes you fake an injury?” “CPS never came to my house,” Jenelle responded. “That was a lie everyone ran with once again.” “They don’t come over for your 16-year-old being a babysitter for the night,” she added alongside a crying laughing emoji. “And let them come by… I have nothing to hide.” She also insisted her injury is “not a fake” one.

The CPS Rumors

Source: Jenelle Evans/Facebook A previous report claimed CPS was called after Jenelle Evans left son Jace in charge of her two younger children while she went out partying with a friend.

As OK! previously shared, a report claimed CPS was called on Evans for leaving son Jace in charge of her younger children, Kaiser and Ensley, while she and her friend Tori Rhyne had a night out. "Tori moved into the house recently, and she's expected to be staying there for a while, and they are constantly going out and partying together," a source dished to an outlet. "Jenelle has left Kaiser and Ensley with Jace to go out on several occasions,” they added. “It's gotten so bad that someone close to the family has contacted CPS.” At the time, Jenelle insisted CPS had not come to her house and that she uses “a babysitter” from Care.com. Prior to the CPS rumors, Jenelle was under fire when Jace leaked private text messages between them on August 19.

Jace Outs Text Messages With Jenelle

Source: @jace_vahn/Instagram Jace Evans outed text messages between Jenelle and himself in which she accused him of lying about David Eason strangling him.

With the first message, Jace insisted he was “finally putting out” how his “mother really is." In the text, she insisted, “You’re the one saying you’re going to have my custody taken. F--- YOU.” In the next message, Jenelle shockingly accused Jace of lying about her ex-husband David Eason strangling him. “You make things worse on yourself,” she said. In the final screenshot, which Jace captioned, “I need to go back to NC she is just really unstable,” he shared an extended version of the first text message. When Jenelle cursed him out, Jace said, “Got it. Thank you.” She threatened him again, saying he wouldn’t “get a d--- thing from me anymore, including a phone.”

Jenelle Talks About the Text Messages on Her Instagram Story

Source: Jenelle Evans/Facebook Jenelle Evans told a fan the text messages Jace leaked were 'cropped.'