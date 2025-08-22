REALITY TV NEWS Jenelle Evans' Clash With Son Jace Escalates as He's No Longer Living With Her in Las Vegas Source: Jenelle Evans/Facebook Jenelle Evans' son Jace Evans is no longer living with her in Las Vegas after he leaked text messages between them. Matt Richards Contact us by Email Aug. 22 2025, Published 10:55 a.m. ET

Jenelle Evans’ son Jace Evans is reportedly no longer living with his mom fresh on the heels of then teen leaking private texts between the pair. According to a media outlet, the move is mostly due to the fact that Jace is currently on probation for committing a crime. The requirements of his probation are said to be strict, but no details regarding the case have gone public due to him being a minor. One of the terms of his probation is having to enroll in an anger management class. An insider dished to a news outlet that he “doesn’t do well with authority.”

Jace Evans Moved Back to North Carolina

Source: Jenelle Evans/Facebook Jace Evans left Jenelle's home and moved back to live with a relative in North Carolina.

He left Jenelle’s home in Las Vegas and moved back to North Carolina, where he is living with a relative. Prior to his departure, the report noted he threatened to call CPS on Jenelle after he said he was left alone to watch her other children — however, he did not follow through with filing a report. Jenelle, for her part, has denied she left her other kids in his care. The report stated Jace continuing to live in Jenelle’s home was detrimental to her other two children, so it was imperative he leave. Jace was the one who requested to go to North Carolina, and Jenelle concurred it was best for him.

Jace Evans Leaked Text Messages Between Jenelle and Him

Source: @jace_vahn/Instagram Jenelle Evans said Jace Evans was lying about David Eason strangling him in a leaked text message.

As OK! reported, Jace leaked private texts via his Instagram on Tuesday, August 19. In the first post, which he captioned, “I am finally putting out how my mother really is,” Jace insisted he doesn't “care" about his siblings Kaiser and Ensley, only his “health” and “living situation.” He also called Jenelle “crazy,” to which she responded, “You’re the one saying you’re going to have my custody taken. F--- YOU.” In another text Jace shared, Jenelle accused him of “lying” about her ex-husband David Eason strangling him. In the final screenshot, which Jace captioned, “I need to go back to NC she is just really unstable,” he shared an extended version of the first text message. When Jenelle cursed him out, Jace said, “Got it. Thank you.” She threatened him again, saying he wouldn’t “get a d--- thing from me anymore, including a phone.”

Jenelle Evans Responds to Jace Leaking Their Texts

Source: @j_evans1219/Instagram Jenelle Evans issued a statement about Jace Evans on social media.

In the wake of the texts being posted, Jenelle rushed to her Instagram Story to issue a public statement. “My children are my whole world,” Jenelle shared. “And everything I do is to try and protect, guide and love them. Like any parent, I set rules and boundaries. And sometimes that isn’t easy.” Jenelle insisted Jace posting their “private texts” was “his reaction to being rightfully disciplined.” “And while it hurts to see those moments shared publicly, I know it comes from a place of struggle,” she continued. “Navigating Jace’s medical diagnoses has not been easy, but I have never stopped fighting to make sure he has the resources, love and support he needs. I will always stand by him. No matter what challenges come our way. And I will continue to work on being the best mom I can be to all three of my kids.”

Jenelle Evans Asked for 'Prayers'

Source: Jenelle Evans/Facebook Jenelle Evans said she's been 'butting heads' with Jace Evans.