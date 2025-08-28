REALITY TV NEWS Jenelle Evans Reacts to Son Jace Moving Out as His Whereabouts Are Revealed Source: Jenelle Evans/Facebook Jenelle Evans issued a reaction to her son Jace moving out after his whereabouts were revealed. Matt Richards Contact us by Email Aug. 28 2025, Updated 10:42 a.m. ET

Jenelle Evans isn’t holding back after her son Jace moved out of her home— and reports confirm he’s now living with her mother, Barbara Evans. A source told a media outlet that Jace is with Barbara “for the foreseeable future,” and he will be continuing the same online education he was pursuing while residing with his mom in Las Vegas.

Jace Went Directly to Barbara's After Leaving Jenelle

Source: @barbara0230/Instagram Jace Evans reportedly went directly to Barbara Evans' house after leaving Jenelle's.

Another outlet reported Jace went directly to his grandmother’s house after being sent to North Carolina the same night he leaked his text messages with Jenelle, according to an insider they spoke to. “There was a court date earlier this week that Barbara attended,” the source continued. “Jenelle was also on the call and was not happy about the judge allowing Jace to live with Barbara. She made it clear she didn’t want him to come back to Vegas, but she didn’t want him living with Barbara and was pushing for a facility of some kind.” The insider noted the judge “did not agree with Jenelle” and was fine with Jace residing with his grandmother.

Jenelle's Reaction to Jace Living With Barbara

Source: Jenelle Evans/Facebook Jenelle Evans called her mom 'the biggest manipulator' she's 'ever met.'

“If all continues to go well, the judge will allow Jace to decide where he wants to live, once he’s off probation,” they added. As far as his online schooling versus returning to an in-person classroom, the source shared Jace “does not have any plans at this time to go back to in-person high school,” which “Barbara is fine with.” Jenelle seemingly reacted to the ordeal, taking to to X on Wednesday, August 27, to write, “My mom is the biggest manipulator I’ve ever met in my life.” The Teen Mom star was then asked on an Instagram Story Q&A how she feels about her son, to which she noted it’s a “full circle moment” and she hopes he can “change and follow the rules.”

Jace Leaked Texts With Jenelle

Source: Jenelle Evans/Facebook Jace Evans leaked multiple text messages between Jenelle and himself.

As OK! shared, prior to moving out, Jace exposed Jenelle when he posted private text messages between them to his Instagram on Tuesday, August 19. In the first post, which he captioned, “I am finally putting out how my mother really is,” Jace insisted he doesn't “care" about his siblings, Kaiser and Ensley, only his “health” and “living situation.” He also called Jenelle “crazy,” to which she responded, “You’re the one saying you’re going to have my custody taken. F--- YOU.” In another message Jace posted, Jenelle accused him of “lying” about her ex-husband David Eason strangling him. In the final screenshot, which Jace captioned, “I need to go back to NC she is just really unstable,” he shared an extended version of the first text message.

Jenelle Spoke Out About the Leaked Text Messages

Source: Jenelle Evans/Facebook Jenelle Evans said Jace leaked the text messages in 'reaction to being rightfully disciplined.'