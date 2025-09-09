or
Jenelle Evans Laughs Over Mom Barbara 'Hanging' With Son Jace After He Moved Out of Her House: He's 'Going Through it'

Source: Jenelle Evans/Facebook

Jenelle Evans laughed over her mother, Barbara, 'hanging' with her son Jace after their family drama exploded.

Sept. 9 2025, Published 5:02 p.m. ET

Teen Mom 2 Jenelle Evans broke out in laughter while speaking about her son Jace Evans in a livestream recently.

“How’s my mom?” Jenelle responded to a fan who asked about Barbara Evans. “She’s doing good. She’s in North Carolina.”

Jenelle Evans Broke Out in Laughter About Jace Evans

Source: JenelleLEvans/Twitch

Jenelle Evans had to cover her mouth from laughing so hard while talking about her son Jace.

“She’s hanging in there with Jace,” Jenelle continued, starting to laugh so hard she had to cover her mouth with her shirt sleeve. “Sorry, I laugh because it’s like, y’all don’t even know. People think it’s me, and it’s not me. It’s not me.”

Jenelle claimed she “grew up with all that yelling and screaming in my house.”

“Jace is going through it,” she shared, laughing again.

Jace Evans Leaked Private Texts With Jenelle

Source: @jace_vahn/Instagram

Jace Evans leaked private texts between Jenelle and him.

As OK! reported, Jace had been living with Jenelle when he shared private text messages between them to his Instagram on August 19.

In the first post, which he captioned, “I am finally putting out how my mother really is,” Jace insisted he doesn't “care" about his siblings, Kaiser and Ensley, only his “health” and “living situation.”

He also called Jenelle “crazy,” to which she responded, “You’re the one saying you’re going to have my custody taken. F--- YOU.”

In another message, Jace posted, Jenelle accused him of “lying” about her ex-husband David Eason strangling him

In the final screenshot, which Jace captioned, “I need to go back to NC she is just really unstable,” he shared an extended version of the first text message.

Jenelle Evans

Jenelle Evans Responded to Jace Leaking Her Texts

Source: Jenelle Evans/Facebook

Jenelle Evans revealed Jace Evans wa recently 'in trouble with the law.'

After the texts were released, Jenelle put out a public statement on her Instagram Story, claiming the texts were “private” and Jace posted them in “reaction to being rightfully disciplined.”

She also shared he was recently “in trouble with the law” and was “having a hard time adjusting to the rules set before him.”

Right after the messages came out, Jace left Jenelle’s house in Las Vegas and moved back to North Carolina.

Jace Evans Slammed Jenelle After Moving Out

Source: Jenelle Evans/Facebook

Jace Evans claimed Jenelle Evans shut off his phone.

Once he was out of her house, Jace took to Instagram Story to slam his mom, writing, “Crazy how my mom blocked me but I’m doing a lot better. Just a FYI, down back in NC, but I just don’t understand why my Momma keeps putting up with all this BS. She needs to let everything go.”

Jace said she shut his phone off because “she’s mad but she keeps posting stupid stuff about tabloids.”

“IDGAF about TS [sic],” Jace continued. “Nobody in my family is doing that so think what you wanna think, but the truth is the truth. Ur [sic] never gonna like it. Suck [sic] to hear that, but like I said, the truth is the truth.”

Jace then begged Jenelle to “stop posting all this stuff.”

“It’s over,” he concluded. “I’m back in NC and that’s that. She’s scared for her own loss.”

