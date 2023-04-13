Jenna Bush Hager Gushes Over 'Beautiful' Daughter On 10th Birthday After Revealing Parenting Approach
Jenna Bush Hager is making sure her daughter feels some extra love on her 10th birthday.
Taking to Instagram on Thursday, April 13, the Today With Hoda & Jenna host gushed over daughter Mila on her special day, captioning her post: "Happy birthday to this dream girl who bursted into this world (early and eager!)."
"10-years-ago in front of my friends at my baby shower. Your determined, generous and beautiful soul has made the last decade my happiest!" the mother-of-three penned alongside photos of her eldest carrying their cat outside on a beautiful day. "We love you so much Mila. What a gorgeous gift it is to be your Mama."
Sharing her love for her children online is nothing new for Bush Hager, as she often offers a glimpse of her life with her youngsters — Mila, Poppy, 7, and son Hal, 3 — whom she shares with husband Henry Chase Hager.
On Valentine's Day, Bush Hager made sure all her loves were feeling special, posting photos of her brood dressed in red and pink, as well as a sweet snap kissing her husband. The family cat also made it in her holiday upload, which she captioned: "Much love for my valentines."
Aside from sharing moments of the family-of-five, Bush Hager has been vocal about how she and her husband look after her kids.
During a three-minute confessional on the Wednesday, April 12, broadcast of the Today show, Bush Hager talked about her approach to parenting that was inspired from a brutal breakup.
“All we want is loving children. We don’t need the star kid, the this, the that. We want kids that are kind," Bush Hager told cohost Hoda Kotb and their viewers, explaining that the past traumatizing experience inspired her to raise her kids to be “loving” human beings.
“The way you do that is model it," she added.
The incident in question took place back when she was in seventh grade. According to Bush Hager, her boyfriend at the time dumped her after seeing her in a bathing suit. "It’s so interesting because people really do hit you right where it hurts," she said earlier in the episode.
Bush Hager went on to highlight the severity of body shaming and how it can follow someone, prompting her to want to teach her own children kindness above all else.