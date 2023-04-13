Jenna Bush Hager Gushes Over 'Beautiful' Daughter On 10th Birthday After Revealing Parenting Approach

“The way you do that is model it," she added.

The incident in question took place back when she was in seventh grade. According to Bush Hager, her boyfriend at the time dumped her after seeing her in a bathing suit. "It’s so interesting because people really do hit you right where it hurts," she said earlier in the episode.

Bush Hager went on to highlight the severity of body shaming and how it can follow someone, prompting her to want to teach her own children kindness above all else.