Jenna Bush Hager Comically Admits She 'Worried' She Wouldn't be Able to 'Save' Her Virginity in 9th Grade
Jenna Bush Hager is looking back on the good old days — when she had to encourage herself to hold onto her virginity in high school.
During the Wednesday, April 26, episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, where she and cohost Hoda Kotb were joined by Amy Poehler, the daughter of former president George W. Bush revealed of what she found in her old diary: “I also had a looking at myself in the mirror and hoping I’d be able to save my virginity post."
Kotb and Poehler immediately burst into a fit of laughter over the “embarrassing” journal entry, as Bush Hager added with a shrug and a laugh: “I was just worried in ninth grade that I wouldn’t have the wherewithal to hold it, you know?”
The Parks and Recreation actress joked that in the entry, she told herself “you can do it, you can hold it, hang in there, you’re so close!”
“What if you’re not able to do it Jenna?!” Bush Hager quipped about her younger self.
Though Bush Hager didn't address the “truth” of losing her virginity, she admitted it was still an “embarrassing post to look back at.”
Bush Hager's diary revelation stemmed from the television personalities discussing the topic of rereading old diary notes they wrote years ago. Bush Hager agreed to tell their guest her most embarrassing entry if she said hers.
Before Bush Hager looked back on hers, Poehler said of her own: “I think a lot of mine is about relationships, and I think a lot of mine is just, you know, the amount of love I gave to a person that was maybe not the right person to give [it to]."
Luckily, Bush Hager ended up meeting Mr. Right in 2004, with Henry Chase Hager proposing to the journalist in 2007. The lovebirds wed in May 2008 and now share three kids: daughters Mila, 10, and Poppy, 7, and son Hal, 3.
This wasn't the first time Bush Hager has detailed the not-to glamorous parts of her life, with her recently sharing with Kotb and viewers at home that she was once dumped after her then-boyfriend saw her in a bathing suit.
Remembering the interaction that occurred when she was in the seventh grade, Bush Hager said during a previous April episode: “I had a boyfriend in seventh grade who broke up with me after we went swimming together, after he saw me in a bathing suit.”
"It’s so interesting because people really do hit you right where it hurts," Bush Hager said at the time.