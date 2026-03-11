Jenna Bush Hager Avoids Asking Jo Koy About Ex Chelsea Handler’s New Boyfriend After Praising Actress' Hot Relationship

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager gushed over “sissy” Chelsea Handler’s new relationship — but only when Jo Koy wasn’t on the stage. During the Wednesday, March 11, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the talk show host, 44, halted her praise of Handler’s new relationship when interviewing her comedian ex later in the broadcast.

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Jo Koy guest-starred on ‘TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle.’

Koy, 54, and Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias guest-starred on Today to discuss their sold-out performance at SoFi Stadium in California. Discussing Handler’s recent hard-launch with her cowboy boyfriend seemed to be off limits.

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Chelsea Handler recently went to Istanbul with her boyfriend.

Earlier in the episode, Bush Hager didn’t hold back in exclaiming how happy she was for the Chelsea Lately alum. “In a recent interview, she said, ‘I’m still going strong with this guy. It’s hot, and a woman like me needs a big move like that.’ I think it’s very true, and I’m happy for my little sissy,” the mom-of-three expressed. “I love that,” co-host Sheinelle Jones agreed. “First of all, if it were a movie, I wouldn’t even believe it.” “What was that movie…Indecent Proposal. Sissy, it’s indecent and we like it…” Bush Hager teased. “We’re here for it. Those kinds of bold moves, it’s like a fairytale.”

Where Did Chelsea Handler Meet Her Current Boyfriend?

Source: @chelseahandler/Instagram Chelsea Handler met her current boyfriend at the casino.

Handler, 51, met her current boyfriend at the blackjack table in Las Vegas, Nev., around Thanksgiving in 2025. "It's a cute story," she told Andy Cohen on SiriusXM's “Radio Andy.” "I have a residency in Vegas, right? I play at the Cosmo. After my show, I take everyone gambling and I provide the money for everybody. Because if I'm going to force you to gamble, you can gamble with my money." After she lost a lot of money, she went back to the casino to win it back and ran into her now-beau. "I sit down next to a guy," she remembered. "He's got a big cowboy hat on and he's got thousands of dollars of chips. I was like, 'Hey, I need to borrow a couple thousand dollars, sir.'"

Source: MEGA Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy broke up due to differing values.

The duo had a great time, and he texted her the next day that he wanted to hang out again. “I sent him a link to this trip I went on in Antarctica, and then he bought a ticket and met me there,” she spilled to another outlet in a Friday, March 6, interview. “I’m still going strong with this guy. It’s hot, and a woman like me needs a big move like that.”

Why Did Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy Break Up?

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Chelsea Handler dated Jo Koy for one year.