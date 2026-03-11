or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Chelsea Handler
OK LogoNEWS

Jenna Bush Hager Avoids Asking Jo Koy About Ex Chelsea Handler’s New Boyfriend After Praising Actress' Hot Relationship

Photo of Jenna Bush Hager, Jo Koy and Chelsea Handler
Source: MEGA

Jenna Bush Hager avoided asking Jo Koy about Chelsea Handler’s new boyfriend after praising the actress’ hot relationship.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 11 2026, Published 2:29 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager gushed over “sissy” Chelsea Handler’s new relationship — but only when Jo Koy wasn’t on the stage.

During the Wednesday, March 11, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the talk show host, 44, halted her praise of Handler’s new relationship when interviewing her comedian ex later in the broadcast.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Jo Koy guest-starred on ‘TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle.’

Koy, 54, and Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias guest-starred on Today to discuss their sold-out performance at SoFi Stadium in California. Discussing Handler’s recent hard-launch with her cowboy boyfriend seemed to be off limits.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Chelsea Handler recently went to Istanbul with her boyfriend.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Chelsea Handler recently went to Istanbul with her boyfriend.

Earlier in the episode, Bush Hager didn’t hold back in exclaiming how happy she was for the Chelsea Lately alum.

“In a recent interview, she said, ‘I’m still going strong with this guy. It’s hot, and a woman like me needs a big move like that.’ I think it’s very true, and I’m happy for my little sissy,” the mom-of-three expressed.

“I love that,” co-host Sheinelle Jones agreed. “First of all, if it were a movie, I wouldn’t even believe it.”

“What was that movie…Indecent Proposal. Sissy, it’s indecent and we like it…” Bush Hager teased. “We’re here for it. Those kinds of bold moves, it’s like a fairytale.”

Article continues below advertisement

Where Did Chelsea Handler Meet Her Current Boyfriend?

MORE ON:
Chelsea Handler

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of Chelsea Handler met her current boyfriend at the casino.
Source: @chelseahandler/Instagram

Chelsea Handler met her current boyfriend at the casino.

Handler, 51, met her current boyfriend at the blackjack table in Las Vegas, Nev., around Thanksgiving in 2025.

"It's a cute story," she told Andy Cohen on SiriusXM's “Radio Andy.” "I have a residency in Vegas, right? I play at the Cosmo. After my show, I take everyone gambling and I provide the money for everybody. Because if I'm going to force you to gamble, you can gamble with my money."

After she lost a lot of money, she went back to the casino to win it back and ran into her now-beau.

"I sit down next to a guy," she remembered. "He's got a big cowboy hat on and he's got thousands of dollars of chips. I was like, 'Hey, I need to borrow a couple thousand dollars, sir.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy broke up due to differing values.
Source: MEGA

Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy broke up due to differing values.

The duo had a great time, and he texted her the next day that he wanted to hang out again.

“I sent him a link to this trip I went on in Antarctica, and then he bought a ticket and met me there,” she spilled to another outlet in a Friday, March 6, interview. “I’m still going strong with this guy. It’s hot, and a woman like me needs a big move like that.”

Article continues below advertisement

Why Did Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy Break Up?

Image of Chelsea Handler dated Jo Koy for one year.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Chelsea Handler dated Jo Koy for one year.

Handler dated Jo Koy from 2021 to 2022. They separated due to conflicting views, as she detailed in a February episode of Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast.

"I felt like it was a decision between having a relationship and being full-on or choosing myself and my sanity — sanity is an overstatement — but I would have compromised my own value system," she explained. "What I thought was a mature healthy relationship and what he thought was a mature healthy relationship were two different things."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.