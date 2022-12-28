Chelsea Handler Was 'Open To The Idea Of Marriage' Before 'Difficult' Split From Jo Koy: 'I Was In A Lot Of Pain'

"I really believed that this was my guy. I thought, 'Oh my god, I won.' Like I got everything. I have my career, I have respect, I have my family, I have so many friends, I have all of these things. And then I thought this was gonna be the person I spend my life with," the 47-year-old star dished about her initial feelings toward Koy.

"I'm not that hard up to get married, but I was open to the idea of it, and we definitely discussed it at length because it was important to him," Handler — who has yet to tie the knot with any of her previous boyfriends — explained. "And then, towards the end of the relationship, it just became clear that this was not my person."