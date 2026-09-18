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Jenna Bush Hager Confesses She 'Didn't Date Enough' in College But Had to Get Her Partying 'in Check'

Jenna Bush Hager
Source: MEGA

Jenna Bush Hager reflected on her college years.

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Sept. 18 2026, Published 1:10 p.m. ET

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Jenna Bush Hager revealed she "didn't date enough" in college but may have gone overboard when it came to partying.

The anchor and her co-host, Sheinelle Jones, reflected on their college memories on the Friday, September 18, episode of TODAY With Jenna and Sheinelle while dissecting the latest university trend of sober "wellness parties."

"I just want college students to have fun," she said of the new fad. "Because at some point you're going to have a mortgage, you're going to have kids."

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'I Didn't Date Enough'

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Jenna Bush Hager
Source: MEGA

Jenna Bush Hager has been married to Henry Hager since she was 26.

Jones joked she would be "90 on a pole" because she felt like she "didn't do enough" while she was a young woman studying at Northwestern University.

Bush Hager acknowledged that she had her fair share of fun over the years, but there was one aspect of college life she felt she missed out on.

"I didn't date enough for sure," she declared, of her younger self attending the University of Texas at Austin.

The anchor met her husband, Henry Hager, in 2004 when she was just 23 while he was working on her father's re-election campaign. They married in 2008 and now share three children, Mila, 13, Poppy, 11, and Hal, 7.

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'Let's Get This in Check'

Jenna Bush Hager
Source: MEGA

Jenna Bush Hager confessed she may have partied too much in college.

While her father, George W. Bush, was in the White House, she became notorious for her love of going out and having fun — so much so, she had to stop herself from getting into trouble.

"By senior year I had joined a run club and I ran a half marathon," she noted. "So by senior year I was like, 'Okay Jenna. Let's get this in check.'"

"You LIVED before you got to senior year," Jones emphasized. "I feel like you had a full [social life]. I also feel like you had an on-ramp in high school."

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Jenna Bush Hager, Sheinelle Jones
Source: MEGA

Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones discussed wellness parties.

Unsurprisingly, college-aged Bush Hager didn't focus much on wellness, unlike the viral trend in which students are getting together to go to workout classes, do ice baths and prioritize their health.

"I feel like when I would try and get in shape and such I would just stay away from Taco Bell," she laughed, reflecting on her priorities as a college student. "I'd be like, 'You guys we cannot late night eat at Taco Bell again tonight.'"

Jenna Bush Hager
Source: MEGA

Jenna Bush Hager reflected on her legal trouble.

Bush Hager, who was 19 when her father entered the White House, has been honest about her history and reputation as a party girl.

The mom-of-three was cited twice during her father's first term for her rebellious ways, first for charges of a minor in possession of alcohol and just five weeks later for attempting to purchase a margarita using someone else's I.D.

She pleaded no contest to both and was sentenced to community service.

"There's no mug shot or nothing...I didn't get arrested; I got a citation. I got a minor in possession of alcohol," she previously shared on the morning show. "I know, I don't know what to tell you."

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