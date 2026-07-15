Jenna Bush Hager Shades Waitress Who Called Police on Her and Sister Barbara for Underage Drinking Before 2001 Arrest: 'Not a Fan of My Father'

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Jenna Bush Hager reflected on her and twin sister Barbara Bush's "dumb" arrest at age 19 by shading the waitress who busted them. Bush Hager opened up about the notorious incident on the Wednesday, July 15, episode of TODAY With Jenna and Sheinelle. The host found herself in legal trouble in April 2001, just months after her father, George W. Bush, took office for his first term as president. "This was what was dumb, so my sister was in town from Yale. She's the smartie," she explained. "And we went to Chuy's... and we ordered a margarita with our fake IDs. I was, like, almost 21."

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Why Was Jenna Bush Hager Arrested?

Source: MEGA Jenna Bush Hager called her 2001 self 'dumb' for her Texas legal troubles.

Jenna went on to admit that it had been someone else's picture on the identification card she presented to the waitress. She previously divulged it was a sorority sister's ID that she borrowed so that she could enjoy a margarita or two. "And the waitress, I think... was not a fan of my father's at the time," Jenna recalled. "So she called 911, and then I was escorted out." Jenna found herself in legal trouble for a second time just weeks after her initial arrest, this time without her twin sister by her side. "I got a citation... I got two," she admitted.

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Source: MEGA Jenna Bush Hager clarified that she only got a citation for the infamous incident.

Jenna clarified she had not been fully arrested, just issued a police notice and escorted off the premises. "There's no mug shot or nothing...I didn't get arrested; I got a citation. I got a minor in possession of alcohol," Jenna explained. "I know, I don't know what to tell you." "It ended with me doing community service," she added. "And then being really happy when I turned 21."

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Jenna Bush Hager Clears the Air

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Source: @jennabhager/Instagram Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush both had 911 called on them.

Jenna uploaded a video on social media on July 14, joking about her arrest using a viral internet trend. In the trend, people pretend to sit down for a documentary while suspenseful music plays in the background. "Preparing for my Netflix documentary about that on time at El Arroyo when I was 19," Jenna captioned the post. "If you know, you know." The media personality had actually been detained at Chuy's, another famous Mexican restaurant in Texas. She issued an apology and correction on Wednesday's show.

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'Let Your Kids Make Mistakes'

Source: MEGA Jenna Bush Hager cleared up her mistake on a viral social media video.