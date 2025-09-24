Jenna Bush Hager Defends Jimmy Kimmel While Praising His 'Beautiful' Monologue After Suspension: 'He Didn't Mean to Hurt Anybody'

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Jenna Bush Hager thought Jimmy Kimmel's return speech was 'beautifully done.'

"I long for a country where...people that have different opinions sit at the same table and have conversations," she expressed. "And he actually said that. He said, 'I have people in my family that don't believe the same things that I do.'" Guest co-host Sheinelle Jones agreed that a "clash of ideas is healthy." "You can have a healthy debate. We don't have to agree, but we don't have to come at each other's throats," she asserted. "I think, right now, it's almost at a fever pitch...my friend always used to say, 'Raise the vocabulary, lower the volume.' Let's all do that." "It was as if he read that. That's what he did," Bush Hager said. "In a beautiful way, he said that whatever he said was misunderstood. He didn't mean to hurt anybody...he was emotional. We work in a job where you say something, you're like, 'Oh my gosh, that's not what I meant. I didn't mean to hurt anybody.'"

George H.W. Bush Celebrated 'Saturday Night Live' Comedians

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube Jimmy Kimmel emphasized the importance of freedom of speech.

The media personality cited "freedom of speech" and "making jokes about people in power" as part of what the United States of America was founded upon. She recalled when her grandfather George H.W. Bush lost the election, he invited Dana Carvey to the White House to lighten the mood. Carvey played the late president on Saturday Night Live, and instead of expressing any ill will toward the comedian, he opened the doors for him. "I remember reading stuff about him as a little kid, like, 'Oh, gosh. That hurts. That's not the man that I know,'" Jenna remembered. "And that's part of the job."

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube Jimmy Kimmel apologized for his comments about Charlie Kirk.

When George lost, he was reportedly "devastated" and felt like he "let down his staff." In an attempt to boost their spirits, "he had Dana come to the White House to make fun of him...so that he could cheer up his staff who were disappointed." "We laughed hysterically at some of it. I think that's part of it, too. You can't take yourself so seriously...." the Today host said. "I feel so lucky to work at a show where people that have different opinions and believe different things watch, come together."

Jimmy Kimmel Returns to 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' After Suspension

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube Jimmy Kimmel gave a lengthy monologue reflecting on the remarks that got him suspended.