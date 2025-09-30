Jenna Bush Hager Defends Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Amid Their Split: 'Marriage Isn't Easy'

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager showed Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban grace amid their shocking split announcement. During the Tuesday, September 30, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the talk show host, 43, was empathetic toward the couple after their 19-year marriage came to a close. Bush Hager admitted she grew up with an idealized vision of having a husband that wasn't realistic.

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Jenna Bush Hager gave her opinion on Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's split.

"I think when you're little, and you daydream...and I was this little kid that would...look through the brides' magazines that glorify what it is to be married. Marriage is very difficult," she said. "They had 19 years, and they supported each other in beautiful ways. We felt it, and I know that. But marriage isn't easy." The media personality recalled a piece of advice someone gave her that she and husband Henry Hager follow to keep their 17-year marriage alive. "Remind yourself every day, 'I've chosen you. I'm going to continue to choose you. It isn't always going to look glamorous, but I'm going to do the best I can,'" she expressed. "These two definitely did that, and we're sending our love to them today."

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have split after 19 years of marriage.

News broke of Nicole and Keith's split on Monday, September 29, with the country singer reportedly being the one who initiated the separation. "She didn’t want this," a source spilled. "She has been fighting to save the marriage." During this tumultuous time, "Nicole’s sister [Antonia] has been a rock, and the entire Kidman family has come together to support one another." On Tuesday, September 30, it was revealed that Nicole filed for divorce. Keith is allegedly already involved with another woman as legal proceedings mount. "All the signs point to the fact Keith is with another woman. Let's just say, Nicole doesn't dispute that, but she's still shocked over it," sources close to Nicole told a news outlet on Tuesday, September 30. "It’s all over Nashville."

Why Did Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Break Up?

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were married for 19 years.

Although the reason behind the breakup has not been confirmed, the duo has allegedly been "living separately for a while now." "Their lives were moving in different directions, and once he quietly set up his own place, it felt like the writing was on the wall," another source dished. Their friends were reportedly clued in about the split and thought it was "kind of inevitable."

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have two daughters.