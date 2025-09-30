Inside Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Family Life — From Their 19-Year Marriage to Their Children

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Were Married for 19 Years

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have separated after 19 years of marriage.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's marriage came to an end after 19 years. Their romance began after they first met at the G'Day USA in January 2005. Kidman, who had a crush on the singer, revealed Urban "did not call [her] for four months" because he was not initially interested in her. But when she celebrated her 38th birthday in June 2005, she realized Urban was "the one" for her. "That is when I went, 'This is the man I hope I get to marry,'" Kidman later told People. "I believed by that point he was the love of my life." Kidman and Urban became engaged in May 2006 and exchanged vows at St. Patrick's Estate in Sydney, Australia, in June of the same year. While the early days of their marriage were challenged by the "Wild Hearts" singer's struggles with alcohol abuse, they worked through the issues together and expanded their brood in the years thereafter.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Parted Ways After Nearly 2 Decades of Marriage

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban share two children.

After nearly 20 years of marriage, a report revealed Kidman and Urban had separated. According to the news outlet, they have been living apart "since the beginning of summer," with the Big Little Lies actress taking care of their two children. A source said Kidman "has been fighting to save the marriage" as she "did not want this." However, Urban "has acquired his own residence in Nashville and has moved out of their family home." It has not yet been confirmed whether Urban and Kidman will proceed with a divorce.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Welcomed Their First Child in July 2008

Source: @sundayrose/Instagram Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban said she had wanted to do modeling 'for so long.'

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Second Child Was Born in December 2010

Source: @nicolekidman/Instagram Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's daughters made their red carpet debut at the AFI Life Achievement Award Gala in April 2024.

Nicole Kidman Has 2 Adopted Children With Tom Cruise

Source: @bellakidmancruise/Instagram; MEGA Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise were married from 1990 to 2001.