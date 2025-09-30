Inside Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Family Life — From Their 19-Year Marriage to Their Children
Sept. 30 2025, Published 9:35 a.m. ET
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Were Married for 19 Years
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's marriage came to an end after 19 years.
Their romance began after they first met at the G'Day USA in January 2005. Kidman, who had a crush on the singer, revealed Urban "did not call [her] for four months" because he was not initially interested in her.
But when she celebrated her 38th birthday in June 2005, she realized Urban was "the one" for her.
"That is when I went, 'This is the man I hope I get to marry,'" Kidman later told People. "I believed by that point he was the love of my life."
Kidman and Urban became engaged in May 2006 and exchanged vows at St. Patrick's Estate in Sydney, Australia, in June of the same year. While the early days of their marriage were challenged by the "Wild Hearts" singer's struggles with alcohol abuse, they worked through the issues together and expanded their brood in the years thereafter.
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Parted Ways After Nearly 2 Decades of Marriage
After nearly 20 years of marriage, a report revealed Kidman and Urban had separated.
According to the news outlet, they have been living apart "since the beginning of summer," with the Big Little Lies actress taking care of their two children.
A source said Kidman "has been fighting to save the marriage" as she "did not want this." However, Urban "has acquired his own residence in Nashville and has moved out of their family home."
It has not yet been confirmed whether Urban and Kidman will proceed with a divorce.
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Welcomed Their First Child in July 2008
Their first child, Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban, was born on July 7, 2008.
Now a model, Sunday Rose made her runway debut in Paris in October 2024. She also opened the Miu Miu spring-summer 2025 fashion show.
In an interview with NYLON, she revealed the "two big rules" set by her famous parents.
"The first was that I couldn't explore any kind of fashion work until I was 16, and the second is that school always has to come first, which at first I hated, but I am actually really glad that I have these rules in place because it keeps me in a good mindset," Sunday Rose revealed.
Meanwhile, Nicole gushed about Sunday Rose in a January 2024 interview with Vogue Australia.
"She has a very good understanding of things and life, so she was hand-held through it," the matriarch said before explaining how Sunday Rose made Big Little Lies Season 3 possible. "She was like, 'No. There's no more discussion. The third series has to happen … I'm sick of the talk. Sick of circling it. Just get it done.'"
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Second Child Was Born in December 2010
On December 28, 2010, Nicole and Keith welcomed their second daughter, Faith Margaret Kidman-Urban, via gestational surrogate.
"Our family is truly blessed, and just so thankful, to have been given the gift of baby Faith Margaret," the parents said in a statement. "No words can adequately convey the incredible gratitude that we feel for everyone who was so supportive throughout this process, in particular our gestational carrier."
Nicole Kidman Has 2 Adopted Children With Tom Cruise
Before moving on with Keith, Nicole was married to Tom Cruise for 11 years.
During their marriage, they adopted two children, Isabella "Bella" Jane and Connor, in 1992 and 1995, respectively.
"From the minute Tom and I were married, I wanted to have babies," Nicole admitted in a 2007 interview with Vanity Fair. "And we lost a baby early on, so that was really very traumatic. And that's when we would adopt [our daughter] Bella."
Bella pursued a career in fashion after graduating from West London's Delmar Academy of Make-up and Hair. Meanwhile, Connor is now in Florida, where he enjoys a "pretty simple life in Clearwater."
"He lives in his own home in a Scientology community. His life is deep-sea fishing. He has a lot of friends and seems very well-liked," an insider said.