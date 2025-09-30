or
Keith Urban's Substance Abuse Issues Nearly 'Blew' Up His and Nicole Kidman's Marriage 19 Years Before Shocking Split

Photo of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban.
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban shockingly separated after more than 19 years of marriage.

Profile Image

Sept. 30 2025, Published 10:44 a.m. ET

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's marriage didn't start off on the best foot.

The country singer admitted he almost "blew" up his and Kidman's union shortly after they tied the knot in June 2006 due to his struggles with substance abuse.

While speaking at the AFI Life Achievement Award Gala in April 2024, Urban, 57, opened up about issues he and the Babygirl actress, 58, faced "barely four months into" their marriage.

Image of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban share two teenage daughters.
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban share two teenage daughters.

"My addictions … that I’d done really nothing about, blew our marriage to smithereens," the "Blue Ain't Your Color" singer admitted. "Four months into a marriage, I’m in rehab for three months."

He confessed: "I had no idea what was going to happen to us. And if you want to see what love in action really looks like, give that a whirl."

During his speech, Urban gushed over the Oscar winner while praising her for staying by his side through thick and thin.

"Nic pushed through every negative voice, I’m sure even some of her own, and she chose love," he explained, as the camera panned to Kidman tearing up in the crowd. "And here we are tonight, 18 years later."

Kidman was in the audience with her and Urban's daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Split After 19 Years of Marriage

Image of Keith Urban was reportedly the one to walk out on his and Nicole Kidman's marriage.
Source: MEGA

Keith Urban was reportedly the one to walk out on his and Nicole Kidman's marriage.

Urban also shouted out Kidman's role as a mother, informing fans his teenagers were "very lucky to be learning" from the award-winning actress.

“I've actually never met anyone who has such a passion for being alive. She knows the importance of expressing feelings," he expressed.

The "Let It Roll" crooner's speech resurfaced after news broke on Monday, September 29, that Urban and Kidman had separated after nearly two decades of marriage.

According to People, a source revealed the former flames have been living apart "since the beginning of summer."

Nicole Kidman Is 'Holding' Her and Keith Urban's 'Family Together' Amid Shocking Split

Image of Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have been living separately 'since the beginning of summer.'
Source: MEGA

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have been living separately 'since the beginning of summer.'

The insider claimed Kidman has been the one taking care of their daughters in the midst of their split and "holding the family together through this difficult time since Keith has been gone."

The separation is supposedly one-sided, as Kidman has been working to desperately save their marriage.

Neither Kidman nor her estranged husband have formally filed for divorce at this time.

"Keith has acquired his own residence in Nashville and has moved out of their family home," which is also in Nashville, the confidant confessed.

Image of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban tied the knot in June 2006.
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban tied the knot in June 2006.

It's unclear what exactly caused Urban and Kidman's relationship demise, though the "Somebody Like You" singer acted a bit off in July when asked about the Big Little Lies star during a radio interview.

After being questioned by Mix 102.3's "Hayley & Max in the Morning," co-host Max Bufrod about how Urban feels when he watches his wife's steamy s-- scenes with stars like Zac Efron, the country crooner abruptly disconnected from the interview call.

"He's gone! He doesn't like talking about his wife," co-host Hayley Peterson exclaimed.

