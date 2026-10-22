NEWS Jenna Bush Hager and Erin Foster Get Into Playful On-Air Tiff: 'This Is About Me Right Now' Source: MEGA, TODAY WITH JENNA & SHEINELLE/YOUTUBE Jenna Bush Hager and Erin Foster engaged in a playful on-air rivalry during an interview on 'Today With Jenna & Sheinelle.' Taylor Camp Oct. 22 2026, Published 5:53 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: TODAY WITH JENNA & SHEINELLE/YOUTUBE Erin Foster jokingly called out Jenna Bush Hager for stealing the spotlight.

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Erin Foster Calls Out Jenna Bush Hager for Stealing the Spotlight

Source: TODAY WITH JENNA & SHEINELLE/YOUTUBE The hilarious interaction happened when Jenna Bush Hager shifted the conversation to her own cameo in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2.'

The exchange began when Erin discussed making an appearance in her own Netflix series. "If you can't get a job as an actor, you write yourself into your own show," she joked. "This is a lesson everyone at home should listen to and take with you." Bush Hager then revealed, "I have been in cameos recently. Devil Wears Prada 2." Erin immediately interrupted with a sarcastic response. "Yeah, that's interesting because this is about me right now and you're talking about your cameo and I don't understand," she quipped.

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Erin Foster Jokes That Their Conversation Has Become Competitive

Source: TODAY WITH JENNA & SHIENELLE/YOUTUBE Jenna Bush Hager and Erin Foster traded jokes about their lack of Emmy wins.

The teasing continued when the conversation shifted to Hager's other television projects. "This has become really competitive," Erin declared. "You already have your own show, like, let me have one thing." Rather than taking offense, Bush Hager laughed and responded, "I love you so much." The host then attempted to smooth things over by pointing out that co-host Sheinelle Jones had worn an outfit from the sisters' Favorite Daughter clothing line during the show's opening. "I will give you one thing. Sheinelle wore your suit in our open," Bush Hager said.

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Erin Foster Opens Up About Her Success With 'Nobody Wants This'

Source: MEGA Erin and Sara Foster appeared on the morning show to discuss their Netflix hit, 'Nobody Wanted This.'

Earlier in the interview, Erin reflected on how much her life had changed since the Netflix romantic comedy series became a hit. "The truth is, I think sometimes people go, 'My life is still the same.' My life is not. Things are very different," she admitted. She also pushed back against the idea that success had come overnight. "People go, 'Wow, your first show, it's a hit.' It's not my first show," Erin explained. "15 years, failure, failure, failure, failure. When it hits, it feels very good." The sisters also joked about their Emmy experience, with Erin clarifying, "We have actually never won an Emmy." Bush Hager responded, "By the way, we haven't either," prompting Erin to jokingly shout, "Not to compete! Not to compete!"

Jenna Bush Hager and Erin Foster Declare Themselves 'Mortal Enemies'

Source: MEGA Erin Foster declared that she and Jenna Bush Hager were 'mortal enemies.'