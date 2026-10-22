Jenna Bush Hager and Erin Foster Get Into Playful On-Air Tiff: 'This Is About Me Right Now'
Oct. 22 2026, Published 5:53 p.m. ET
Jenna Bush Hager and Erin Foster got hilariously competitive during a recent episode of Today With Jenna & Sheinelle.
The Nobody Wants This creator appeared alongside her sister, Sara Foster, to discuss their hit Netflix series, clothing brand and podcast. However, things took a playful turn when Bush Hager brought up her own acting career, prompting Erin to jokingly accuse the host of stealing her spotlight.
Erin Foster Calls Out Jenna Bush Hager for Stealing the Spotlight
The exchange began when Erin discussed making an appearance in her own Netflix series.
"If you can't get a job as an actor, you write yourself into your own show," she joked. "This is a lesson everyone at home should listen to and take with you."
Bush Hager then revealed, "I have been in cameos recently. Devil Wears Prada 2."
Erin immediately interrupted with a sarcastic response.
"Yeah, that's interesting because this is about me right now and you're talking about your cameo and I don't understand," she quipped.
Erin Foster Jokes That Their Conversation Has Become Competitive
The teasing continued when the conversation shifted to Hager's other television projects.
"This has become really competitive," Erin declared. "You already have your own show, like, let me have one thing."
Rather than taking offense, Bush Hager laughed and responded, "I love you so much."
The host then attempted to smooth things over by pointing out that co-host Sheinelle Jones had worn an outfit from the sisters' Favorite Daughter clothing line during the show's opening.
"I will give you one thing. Sheinelle wore your suit in our open," Bush Hager said.
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Erin Foster Opens Up About Her Success With 'Nobody Wants This'
Earlier in the interview, Erin reflected on how much her life had changed since the Netflix romantic comedy series became a hit.
"The truth is, I think sometimes people go, 'My life is still the same.' My life is not. Things are very different," she admitted.
She also pushed back against the idea that success had come overnight.
"People go, 'Wow, your first show, it's a hit.' It's not my first show," Erin explained. "15 years, failure, failure, failure, failure. When it hits, it feels very good."
The sisters also joked about their Emmy experience, with Erin clarifying, "We have actually never won an Emmy."
Bush Hager responded, "By the way, we haven't either," prompting Erin to jokingly shout, "Not to compete! Not to compete!"
Jenna Bush Hager and Erin Foster Declare Themselves 'Mortal Enemies'
By the end of the interview, the women were still trading playful jabs.
"We are mortal enemies now," Erin joked.
The conversation then turned to their mutual friendships, with Bush Hager revealing she had been spending time with a friend named Alyssa.
"Alyssa and I are going on vacation together," Bush Hager announced.
"No, you are not," Erin fired back.
"We have a Cabo trip soon," Bush Hager added, continuing their mocking rivalry.
Despite the competitive banter, the group ended the interview laughing and exchanging affectionate goodbyes.