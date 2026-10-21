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Jenna Bush Hager Offers to Play Matchmaker for 'Impossible' Sara Foster After Split From Longtime Partner: 'I've Set People Up for Marriage'

Jenna Bush Hager, Sara Foster
Source: MEGA

Jenna Bush Hager offered to set up Sara Foster.

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Oct. 21 2026, Published 4:26 p.m. ET

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Jenna Bush Hager volunteered to use her matchmaking skills on Sara Foster.

Bush Hager and Foster chatted about the socialite's dating life in the wake of her breakup on the October 21 episode of TODAY With Jenna and Sheinelle.

"I've never been on a date," Foster admitted after splitting from her longtime partner, Tommy Haas, whom she was "basically married" to.

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'I've Never Been on a Date'

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Sara Foster
Source: MEGA

Sara Foster revealed that she had never been on a real date.

Her younger sister, Erin Foster, who joined her to discuss the upcoming third season of their show, Nobody Wants This, cosigned her sister's shocking admission.

"Sara would have to leave the house to know what it's like to date," Erin agreed.

"I've been in relationships, but I've never been on a date," Sara clarified. "I've never sat across from someone I don't know."

Of course, her comments left both Jenna and her co-host, Sheinelle Jones, totally shocked and clamoring to rectify Sara's abysmal dating experience.

"Jenna is Cupid," Jones gushed, with Bush Hager adding, "I've set some people up for marriage."

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Sara Foster, Erin Foster
Source: MEGA

Erin Foster admitted her sister, Sara Foster, is 'impossible' to set up.

Erin seemed much more excited by the idea of a setup than Sara, though she offered a stern warning about her "impossible" older sister and her sky-high standards.

"You have your hands full with this one," the 44-year-old laughed. "Nobody is good enough. It's impossible. She's looking for reasons to not go on the date."

Even Sara admitted that should the date be successful, she's not sure how well she would do as a girlfriend.

"I also think I would be impossible to date," she admitted.

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'I'd Love for Someone to Crack It'

Jenna Bush Hager, Erin Foster, Sheinelle Jones
Source: MEGA

Jenna Bush Hager, Erin Foster and Sheinelle Jones even proposed a dating show.

But Erin seemed eager for Jenna to "crack" the code, as Sara lamented that she "might just die alone."

"I'd love for someone to crack it," Erin told Jenna, as the anchor offered to set Sara up on "just one date."

Erin, Jenna and Sheinelle even proposed a mini "dating show" to get the 45-year-old's feet wet before diving into the dating pool.

"When you say things like this, I've learned these producers right now are glitching, trying to find someone to sit you across the table from," Sheinelle joked, adding, "Would you like us to do that for you?"

Sara Foster, Tommy Haas
Source: MEGA

Sara Foster and Tommy Haas split up in 2024 after almost two decades together.

Sara announced her split from Tommy in August 2024 after being together for almost 20 years. The former couple shares two daughters, Valentina, 15, and Josephine, 10.

They never married, with Sara admitting she had grown up "thinking it doesn't mean anything." Her father, David Foster, has been married five times.

In June, Sara revealed she still lives with her ex two years after their split, staying in separate bedrooms as they co-parent their daughters.

"We have breakfast and dinner with our kids every day,” she explained. “And there's something to be said — it's not for everybody — but there's something to be said about slowly transitioning."

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