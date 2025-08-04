or
Jenna Bush Hager 'Feels Bad' for Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau After Their Romance Was Exposed

Photo of Katy Perry, Jenna Bush Hager and Justin Trudeau
Source: MEGA

On 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends,' Jenna Bush Hager shared her strong opinions about Katy Perry's budding connection with Justin Trudeau.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 4 2025, Published 1:34 p.m. ET

Jenna Bush Hager thinks Katy Perry needs to be left alone.

During the Monday, August 4, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the talk show host weighed in on the pop star's alleged romance with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager addressed Katy Perry's alleged relationship with Justin Trudeau.

"I do kind of feel bad for them, though, that they went to this dinner and there were all these pictures of them at a restaurant," Bush Hager expressed.

Pop culture expert Nessa Diab claimed it's just "part of the game," and they are "clearly unbothered" by the media attention.

"It looks like they're enjoying each other's company, or maybe she wants dual citizenship. We don't know," Diab joked. "They might just be friends, so we're enjoying this sighting for now."

Bush Hager was shocked to hear that Orlando Bloom reacted to his ex's new dating rumors. On August 1, satirical publication The Onion posted an AI image of the actor dining with Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel, writing, "Orlando Bloom Spotted At Dinner With Angela Merkel." Bloom was a good sport about the joke referencing Perry's date with Trudeau and added clapping emojis in the comments section.

Are Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Dating?

Image of Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau went on a dinner date.
Source: MEGA

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau went on a dinner date.

Perry and Trudeau enjoyed a romantic dinner and drinks at Le Violon in Montreal, Canada, on July 28. In a video obtained by a news publication, the singer leaned across the table to hear what her man was saying as they sipped cocktails and indulged in lobster.

Lip reader Nicola Hickling alleged that at one point during their meal, Perry said, "As long as we can stay the night together." The Canadian then shook his head and opened his palm, reportedly responding, "Not now."

Katy Perry

Image of Katy Perry previously dated Orlando Bloom for nine years.
Source: MEGA

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were together for nine years.

On Wednesday, July 30, Trudeau supported Perry from the crowd during her Lifetimes Tour at Bell Centre in Montreal. Fans videoed him bopping along and mouthing the lyrics to the musician's hits.

Although the duo seems to be smitten, Perry's friends are reportedly telling her to slow down.

"Katy’s friends want her to have fun after her split from Orlando, but she’s still very much grieving the end of their relationship and the fact that she never made it down the aisle," an insider told an outlet. "They don’t want her to rush into something serious."

Image of Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have not confirmed their romance.
Source: MEGA

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have not confirmed their romance.

The source also claimed Trudeau "has a bit of a reputation as a womanizer" and "loves the fame game."

"It is still a very new flirty friendship, but friends are hoping she takes it slow with the next person and chooses a man who loves her for her," the insider added.

Perry and Bloom confirmed their split on July 3 after nine years together. They dated on and off since 2016, got engaged in 2019 but never married.

