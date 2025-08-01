Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's 'Flirty Friendship' Has Pals Warning Her to 'Slow Down': 'He Has a Reputation as a Womanizer'
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's unexpected budding romance has the pop star's pals worried.
According to an insider, the singer's inner circle is concerned she may be moving too fast, as after the two first sparked dating rumors while on a Tuesday, July 29, dinner date, the former Canada prime minister attended her July 30 concert.
Justin Trudeau's 'Womanizer' Reputation Concerns Katy Perry's Friends
"Katy’s friends want her to have fun after her split from Orlando [Bloom], but she’s still very much grieving the end of their relationship and the fact that she never made it down the aisle," an insider told a news outlet of the stars calling off their engagement. "They don’t want her to rush into something serious."
The source added that Trudeau, 53, also "has a bit of a reputation as a womanizer" and allegedly "loves the fame game."
"It is still a very new flirty friendship, but friends are hoping she takes it slow with the next person and chooses a man who loves her for her," the source explained.
As OK! reported, the father-of-two — who separated from his wife in 2023 — was seen singing along, dancing and gazing at Perry during her show in Montreal, Canada.
The concert occurred one day after the two dined at Le Violon in Montreal.
Lip Reader Decodes the Duo's Conversation on Dinner Date
According to lip reader Nicola Hickling, the singer, 40, smiled and told Trudeau at one point during their dinner, "As long as we can stay the night together."
He responded by shaking his head but opening his palm, which Hickling said appeared to be his way of saying "not now." The expert said, "it’s not a rejection, but more likely a reminder of their setting."
Inside Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's Split
The "Firework" crooner and Bloom, 48, first began dating in 2016 and got engaged in 2019, with their breakup confirmed in June.
"Katy and Orlando have split but are amicable," a source spilled to a publication at the time. "It’s not contentious at the moment. Katy is of course upset but is relieved to not have to go through another divorce, as that was the worst time in her life."
Perry was previously married to controversial comedian Russell Brand, 50.
Another source revealed Perry and the Lord of the Rings actor's split was a “long time coming,” as things “have been tense for months.”
The pair now co-parent their daughter, Daisy Dove, who turns 5 on August 26.
"At a certain point, they had to admit it’s better for Daisy to see her parents separately, then she won’t grow up feeling the tension and animosity," an additional insider shared.
"They are there for Daisy and have been. Daisy is their angel, and they want to protect her from anything adverse," the source continued. "They want to keep a friendly relationship so each can be around her separately or together."