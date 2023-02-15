Jenna Bush Hager Reveals She Gave Her Husband A 'Manipulative Ultimatum' Prior To Getting Engaged

Jenna then shared more about her slip-up during dinner. "They brought two glasses of champagne at the end of the meal and tied around one was the fortune, which they got wrong. It was supposed to say something like, 'Go and when you come back, I will be here,' but all it said was, 'Don't go' — with champagne. Henry is not a champagne fella, so I was like, 'I will marry you!' His face dropped. He could have cried. Well, anyway, he was not proposing," she stated.

"There was another couple in there that called the Washington Post, and I believe I said the words, 'I nearly [made] my pants, which is not ladylike, and I have changed since then, and so in the Washington Post, there was an article that was like, 'On a date night, Jenna thought she was getting engaged but turns out, no she wasn't! Restaurant eaters say they heard her say, 'I nearly [made] in my pants. It said the word soiled, so Henry found that article from the Washington Post, called them, got the article and framed it for Valentine's Day so we could always remember the humiliation that comes with love. Isn't that hilarious?" she continued.