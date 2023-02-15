Jenna Bush Hager Reveals She Gave Her Husband A 'Manipulative Ultimatum' Prior To Getting Engaged
Jenna Bush Hager recalled the moment when she told her husband, Henry Hager, she would marry him — even though he didn't ask.
During the Tuesday, February 14, episode of the Today show, the TV host, 41, spilled some tea on her relationship with Henry.
"When we were dating, I was leaving Washington, D.C., and I kind of in a dramatic fashion that you may or may not recognize said, 'If you don't want me to move to Latin America, we need to get engaged.' It was a manipulative ultimatum. Real manipulative. There's very handsome men over there [in Latin America], but we could get engaged! He was like, 'I am not going to ask you to marry me,' but I was like, 'Maybe he would.' We went out to dinner — it wasn't on Valentine's Day, but it was around then. I remember he picked me up from the gym. I was a teacher. We were young; we didn't go out to fancy dinners, but we went to a place in Washington, D.C., called Asia Nora, it was kind of fancy, and we sit down, and they had a thing where you make fortune cookies, but Henry had called late to get the fortune cookie, so they didn't have a fortune cookie," she said while chatting with Hoda Kotb.
Jenna then shared more about her slip-up during dinner. "They brought two glasses of champagne at the end of the meal and tied around one was the fortune, which they got wrong. It was supposed to say something like, 'Go and when you come back, I will be here,' but all it said was, 'Don't go' — with champagne. Henry is not a champagne fella, so I was like, 'I will marry you!' His face dropped. He could have cried. Well, anyway, he was not proposing," she stated.
"There was another couple in there that called the Washington Post, and I believe I said the words, 'I nearly [made] my pants, which is not ladylike, and I have changed since then, and so in the Washington Post, there was an article that was like, 'On a date night, Jenna thought she was getting engaged but turns out, no she wasn't! Restaurant eaters say they heard her say, 'I nearly [made] in my pants. It said the word soiled, so Henry found that article from the Washington Post, called them, got the article and framed it for Valentine's Day so we could always remember the humiliation that comes with love. Isn't that hilarious?" she continued.
Ultimately, Henry didn't end up proposing until "years" later, and her mom, Barbara Bush, even said "there's no way it is happening."
Fortunately, the pair got married in 2008 and now share three kids: daughters Mila, 9, and Poppy, 7, and son Hal, 3.