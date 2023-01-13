Jenna Bush Hager Recalls Being Body Shamed By Grandmother As A Teenager: She Had A 'Biting Personality'

Clarifying that she "adored" her family member, Jenna pointed out that her late family member, who died in 2018, had a "biting personality."

HODA KOTB ADMITS SHE'S 'CERTAIN' LOVE IS NEAR AS JENNA BUSH HAGER PLAYS MATCHMAKER: 'I CAN SOMETIMES FEEL HIM'

Barbara later apologized to the former first daughter for the comment, admitting she was really "talking to [herself]" since her own mother, Pauline Pierce, "said those types of things" to her growing up.