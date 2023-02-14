NBC Staffers Infuriated With Jenna Bush Hager After She Breaks Major Network Rule: 'It Tarnishes The Entire News Division's Credibility'
Jenna Bush Hager is taking the heat from fellow NBC staffers after they learned about her side stream of income.
According to a news outlet, Bush Hager, who joined NBC's Today show in 2009 and remains a regular fixture on the network, has been selling luxury bedding online, which is said to be "against the rules" — so she now appears to be the pariah at work.
"NBC News has strict policies about endorsement deals and this kind of Bush League behavior," claimed a tipster to the publication. "They don't want Lester Holt selling life insurance or Savannah Guthrie selling face cream. It tarnishes the entire news division's credibility."
In addition to Boll & Branch offering a section for shoppers to browse through titled "Jenna's top picks," the website includes a quote from the television personality that reads: "My bed is a place I like to spend a lot of time. I wake up early, and I can't wait to get back in."
The website also claims Bush Hager has been "sleeping in our iconic Signature sheets for years. Now, you can get the look and unmatched softness she loves."
News of the staffers' upset with Bush Hager comes after she recently grabbed headlines for her admission that she hadn't packed any underwear for her and Today cohost Hoda Kotb's trip to Quebec City earlier this month.
Bush Hager's distaste for underwear has been a long-running joke on the show ever since Kotb comically exposed the famous offspring for not wearing the undergarment once when she saw her changing.
Bush Hager defended her stance at the time, explaining: “It makes a more pretty silhouette!” and saves room for other items when packing.
The topic was brought up again ahead of Bush Hager and Kotb's trip to film Hoda and Jenna's Winter Wonderland shows to kick off the 69th annual edition of The Québec Winter Carnival.
"We're going to be there for three days. How many pairs of underwear do you pack?" Kotb asked her cohost, who, without skipping a beat, replied: "Zero."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Radar reported on NBC staffers' upset with Bush Hager.