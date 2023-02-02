Jenna Bush Hager Takes Hilarious Tumble In Snow While Trying To Assist A Struggling Hoda Kotb

Talk about partners in crime. Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager had themselves a day in the snow — and it seemed to end with the ladies submerged in the cold slush!

On Wednesday, February 1, Kotb shared a boomerang to Instagram of her and her Today cohost trying to snowshoe. The blonde beauty, 41, was on one side of Kotb while an unknown man held on to the 58-year-old's other arm as she appeared to be going down with snowshoes on her feet.