Loved-Up Jenna Bush Hager Beams Next To Husband Henry In PDA Selfie
When Jenna Bush Hager isn't entertaining the Today audience and viewers, she's enjoying her life with husband Henry Chase Hager and their brood.
The television personality offered a glimpse of her "life lately" via Instagram on Wednesday, January 18, starting with a sweet snap of her and her hubby. The selfie, which featured palm trees behind the couple, showed Jenna leaning into Henry as they both smiled wide for the camera.
With a natural tan complimenting the duo, they seemed happier than ever in the social media upload. The rest of the carousel consisted of one of her daughters looking at the camera while eating soup outside, a cat lounging on a cushioned chair and a shoreline with someone walking in the distance.
'TODAY' COHOST JENNA BUSH HAGER REVEALS SHE DIDN'T WEAR UNDERWEAR AT MEETING WITH KING CHARLES III
Jenna often offers glimpses of her life off-camera, most recently sharing adorable family photos to Instagram of the Hagers celebrating Christmas. The couple posed pretty on Christmas Eve with their children — Mila, 9, Poppy, 7, and Hal, 3 — with Jenna holding their son while their daughters, dressed in festive outfits, stood in front of them.
Jenna and Henry met around 2004, with the managing director at Waterous Energy Fund, 44, getting down on one knee in 2007. The lovebirds said "I Do" the following year at the Bush family estate in Crawford, TX.
And while Jenna is open to sharing her personal life with the public, it seems her oldest daughter is following too closely in her footsteps, sharing NSFW stories about her mom on live television.
During Mila's appearance on NBC's famed talk show in December 2022, she did not only confirm that her famous mom "never wears underwear," but she embarrassingly outed the time the 41-year-old had an accident outside of the bathroom.
"She is not wearing it right now! I saw her change!" Mila exclaimed, before spilling: "One time she was laughing in our living room and she peed her pants!"
Having a knack for entertaining, Mila continued to share that Jenna even had to "change [her] pajamas" at the time, as OK! reported.
JENNA BUSH HAGER RECALLS BEING BODY SHAMED BY GRANDMOTHER AS A TEENAGER: SHE HAD A 'BITING PERSONALITY'
Jenna's cohost Hoda Kotb, 58, couldn't get enough of the mother-daughter duo's comedic banter and proceeded to encourage Mila to drop more "truth bombs."
Before Mila could air out more of her mom's dirty laundry, Jenna shut the youngster down and sent her backstage, saying: “OK, goodbye! Goodbye, I love you!"