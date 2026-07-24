Jenna Bush Hager Gives Hilarious Response About Whether It's 'Tacky' for Couples to Sneak Away for 'Private Time' on Family Vacations
July 24 2026, Published 4:26 p.m. ET
Jenna Bush Hager gave out sage yet hilarious advice in response to an R-rated social dilemma.
Bush Hager and her co-host, Sheinelle Jones, did a segment on the Friday, July 24, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle in which they gave advice on social issues submitted by viewers.
One viewer asked for the anchor duo's input after noticing a couple sneak away on a family vacation.
"My husband's family rented a lake house and my sister-in-law and her husband snuck upstairs to their room for some 'private time' while the rest of us, including the kids, were all there," the plea for advice began.
"I thought it was tacky and disrespectful," the anonymous person continued. "My husband says they're married and it's no big deal. Who's right?"
Unfortunately for the person who submitted the plea for advice, Bush Hager and Jones were quick to take the couple's side, even commending them for making time to be alone together.
"Good for them," Bush Hager said, while shaking her head, looking impressed. "You know what, good for them. If they can find the time to make it happen."
'Good for Them'
Her zero-hesitation response to the dilemma evoked laughter from the rest of the studio.
"I agree," Jones added. "I mean, the kids don't know."
Bush Hager even called out the sender, asking why they'd assumed the couple had snuck away for adult activities.
"How do you know that's what they were doing?" she asked. "... You could tell by the sparkle in their eyes?"
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'Just Let Them Live Their Lives'
"A little tiptoe up the steps," Jones joked.
Bush Hager reiterated, "good for them," though she admitted she understood where the ticked-off family member was coming from.
"Also, they were probably already doing it, you just didn't know it," Jones pointed out. "So just let them live their lives. The kids don't even know."
How Did Viewers React?
Commenters chimed in with their thoughts on the awkward social situation on Jones and Bush Hager's social media account.
"Jenna said that with all the energy of an exhausted mom," one person joked.
"Who cares?" another wrote. "Only the adults would know, and they should mind their business."
"YES, good for them!!" a third agreed. "I think this woman who finds this tacky needs to get laid."