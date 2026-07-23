Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Grandma Barbara Bush Hung Rules on the Doors of Family's Maine Compound: 'We Called Her the Enforcer'
July 23 2026, Published 4:43 p.m. ET
Jenna Bush Hager revealed that her grandmother Barbara Bush was known as "The Enforcer" at the family's Maine compound because of her strict set of rules.
Jenna reflected on her grandmother's no-nonsense attitude on the July 23 episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle.
"My grandmother had rules when we would come and stay with them in their house in Maine on the back of the doors," she recalled.
Barbara and George H.W. Bush owned Walker's Point Estate in Kennebunkport, Maine, where the presidential family was known to spend their summers during both George H.W. and George W. Bush's stints in the White House.
But as Jenna recalls, spending the summers there wasn't all fun and games.
"[The rules] were typed out, although she signed it with her signature because she meant business," Jenna said of her grandmother's stringent code of conduct.
The former president's daughter revealed that Barbara's rules included items such as "Hang Up Your Towels," "Make Your Bed," and "Don't Track Sand into the House."
'The Enforcer'
According to Jenna, her grandmother's strict rulebook and impressive ability to keep the huge family in line sparked a nickname for the late First Lady.
"And then the thing is, we called her 'The Enforcer' because she was all business," Jenna explained.
For the most part, Jenna recalled, the family was too intimidated to ever step out of line with Barbara's rigid expectations.
"She had told us what she expected from us," Jenna explained. "So if we did anything that she didn't like, she was on us."
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'Lessons in Being a Matriarch'
As annoying as the rules may have been as a child, Jenna seemed grateful for the structure, calling Barbara's homemaking abilities "lessons in being a matriarch."
Barbara passed away in 2018 at 92 years old, and her Maine home has since been left to her six aging children.
"The year after she died, I went to Maine, and I went, 'Who is here to make us better?'" Jenna reflected. "... If she's not here, then it's up to us to keep that."
Maine wasn't the only place that Barbara laid down the law. Jenna revealed in June that her grandmother once sent a letter to her and her father, reprimanding their unsportsmanlike behavior on the tennis court.
"I was doing the worm and yelling, ‘Not today,'" Jenna revealed, noting that she was married with children at the time. "My dad thought it was very funny and he’d be like, ‘That’s my girl!'"
But Barbara found Jenna's conduct "unbecoming" and addressed a letter to scold her.
"She was like 'That behavior on the tennis court was not becoming,'" Jenna remembered. "'And George, you shouldn't have cheered her on either.'"