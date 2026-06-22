Jenna Bush Hager Reacts to Dad George W. Bush 'Reuniting' With Michelle Obama and Reveals the Hilarious Gift He Surprised Her With

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager revealed the gift her father gave former First Lady Michelle Obama in honor of the Obama Center's grand opening. Bush Hager was joined by Matt Rogers on the June 22 episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle in co-host Sheinelle Jones's absence. The host and daughter of former President George W. Bush gave her audience an adorable update on her dad and Michelle's touching friendship.

Article continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram Source: @JennaSheinelle/Instagram Jenna Bush Hager revealed the gift her father gave Michelle Obama.

Sharing mints and cough drops has become a longstanding tradition between Michelle and George when they are seated near eachother at presidential engagements. "They've had this long-standing sort of joke, which is really not a joke," Jenna explained. "He just handed her an Altoid." The internet, of course, has taken notice of the heartwarming tradition and each new exchange in their friendship seems to garner millions of views. The unlikely pair were reunited at the grand opening of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago on June 18. "Your dad was back at it with Mrs. Obama," Matt noted.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jenna Bush Hager explained her father's tradition with Michelle Obama.

This time, however, George gave Michelle an entire Altoid tin all to herself. "I don't think they were going to be sitting next to each other at this event because it was her husband's [event]," Jenna said. "But he wanted to make sure if she needed one." Jenna's temporary cohost, Matt, then suggested that Michelle and George do their own collaboration with the breath mint brand. "They should do a line of Altoids together," he said. "You know what I mean?" "If they ever need any extra cash, that's something they could do," Jenna added.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'People Who Are Different Can Love Each Other'

Source: MEGA Michelle Obama appeared at the grand opening of the Obama Presidential center.

Jenna went on to describe why her father's friendship with Michelle has captured the hearts of so many Americans. "I just think people love it so much because we're so desperate for civility," she said. "Especially looking back at when your dad was in office and then the Obamas in office," Matt responded. "Just where we were then as opposed to now is kind of nice." Democrat Barack Obama took office in 2009 after Republican George served two terms between 2001 and 2009.

The Internet's Reaction

Source: MEGA Michelle Obama and George W. Bush have a heartwarming friendship.