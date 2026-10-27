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Jenna Bush Hager Warns Husband Henry Hager She'd 'Have a Problem' If He Didn't Want to Do a Couples Halloween Costume

Jenna Bush Hager, Henry Hager
Source: @JENNABHAGER/INSTAGRAM

Jenna Bush Hager warned her husband, Henry Hager, about Halloween costumes.

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Oct. 27 2026, Published 4:13 p.m. ET

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Jenna Bush Hager had a stern on-air warning for her husband.

The anchor teased a major problem she would have with Henry Hager while weighing in on relationship dilemmas on the October 27 episode of TODAY With Jenna and Sheinelle.

Her playful threat to her husband came after a viewer submitted a video entry asking how to bow out of doing a couples costume with her boyfriend despite it being a yearly tradition.

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'We'd Have a Problem'

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Jenna Bush Hager, Henry Hager
Source: MEGA

Jenna Bush Hager admitted she loved dressing up with Henry Hager.

"My boyfriend and I do couples costumes for Halloween every single year," the viewer began. "However, this year I actually want to fly solo. Am I wrong for doing that and how do I tell him I actually don't want to do that this year?"

Bush Hager immediately reacted, noting that this particular quandary was one she hoped to never relate to.

"If Henry Hager submitted that video, we'd have a problem," she quickly declared.

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Jenna Bush Hager
Source: @JENNABHAGER/INSTAGRAM

Jenna Bush Hager has been known to rope her entire family into Halloween costumes.

Bush Hager has been known to dress up for Halloween with her husband every year, even attempting to rope her children into their coordinating outfits.

"I love couples costumes," she gushed. "But I get it. Everybody's got to do their own thing."

The mom-of-three previously revealed that she and her husband planned to dress up as Coca-Cola and Diet Coke, respectively, with her daughter even agreeing to bedazzle their makeshift soda cans.

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Jenna Bush Hager
Source: MEGA

Jenna Bush Hager teased plans for her Halloween costume.

Despite her attachment to the tradition, Bush Hager agreed that the viewer was completely valid in wanting to do her own thing every once in a while.

"They can take one year and then next year be back to being Ketchup and Mustard," she offered as a solution.

Bush Hager may not be familiar with costume pushback from her husband, but she has experienced it with her son. The star recently revealed that her 7-year-old, Hal, is no longer interested in twinning with his mom.

Jenna Bush Hager's Halloween Plans

Jenna Bush Hager
Source: @JENNABHAGER/INSTAGRAM

Jenna Bush Hager was sad her son no longer wanted to match her.

"I asked this year if he wanted to do a pair costume, and he's like, 'Do it with Mila and Poppy,'" she shared, referring to her daughters, Mila, 13, and Poppy, 11. "We know they're not gonna match [with me]."

In previous years, her son has dressed up as a New York City rat while she complimented him as a slice of pizza.

She hasn't teased what her son is wearing this year as he flies solo, much to her chagrin. But fans can look forward to Jenna and the rest of the Today show cast pulling off another epic group costume as Hal takes a year off.

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