Jenna Bush Hager Warns Husband Henry Hager She'd 'Have a Problem' If He Didn't Want to Do a Couples Halloween Costume

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Jenna Bush Hager had a stern on-air warning for her husband. The anchor teased a major problem she would have with Henry Hager while weighing in on relationship dilemmas on the October 27 episode of TODAY With Jenna and Sheinelle. Her playful threat to her husband came after a viewer submitted a video entry asking how to bow out of doing a couples costume with her boyfriend despite it being a yearly tradition.

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'We'd Have a Problem'

Source: MEGA Jenna Bush Hager admitted she loved dressing up with Henry Hager.

"My boyfriend and I do couples costumes for Halloween every single year," the viewer began. "However, this year I actually want to fly solo. Am I wrong for doing that and how do I tell him I actually don't want to do that this year?" Bush Hager immediately reacted, noting that this particular quandary was one she hoped to never relate to. "If Henry Hager submitted that video, we'd have a problem," she quickly declared.

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Source: @JENNABHAGER/INSTAGRAM Jenna Bush Hager has been known to rope her entire family into Halloween costumes.

Bush Hager has been known to dress up for Halloween with her husband every year, even attempting to rope her children into their coordinating outfits. "I love couples costumes," she gushed. "But I get it. Everybody's got to do their own thing." The mom-of-three previously revealed that she and her husband planned to dress up as Coca-Cola and Diet Coke, respectively, with her daughter even agreeing to bedazzle their makeshift soda cans.

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Source: MEGA Jenna Bush Hager teased plans for her Halloween costume.

Despite her attachment to the tradition, Bush Hager agreed that the viewer was completely valid in wanting to do her own thing every once in a while. "They can take one year and then next year be back to being Ketchup and Mustard," she offered as a solution. Bush Hager may not be familiar with costume pushback from her husband, but she has experienced it with her son. The star recently revealed that her 7-year-old, Hal, is no longer interested in twinning with his mom.

Jenna Bush Hager's Halloween Plans

Source: @JENNABHAGER/INSTAGRAM Jenna Bush Hager was sad her son no longer wanted to match her.