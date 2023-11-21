Jenna Bush Hager Trolled for Calling Her Husband 'Daddy' on 'Today': 'That's Creepy'
Though Jenna Bush Hager was only trying to share details from her fun family weekend on the Monday, November 20, episode of The Today Show, she ended up red in the face while doing so.
The mom-of-three, 41, revealed her brood went to see the new Trolls movie, insisting the flick is suitable for all ages.
“3D glasses, the music’s awesome, there are a lot of adult references, so if you want to go and enjoy… The kids will love it," she declared.
She then noted that her and husband Henry Hager's son, Hal likes to dress up the as the characters, sharing, "He wants to be baby Diamond and have Daddy be – first of all, I just called my husband ‘daddy’ on television."
Co-host Hoda Kotb, 59, couldn't help but laugh, replying, "Namaste. Isn’t it weird if all the things you said in your own house, you said out loud? People would think you are crazy."
An embarrassed Jenna didn't think the moment was as comical, saying, "I just called my husband 'daddy.' Is there like a corner I can go sit in for a few minutes?"
Viewers cringed at the awkward incident, with one person writing on X — the platform formerly named Twitter — "Ew. The Bush family is repulsive."
"That's creepy," wrote another, while a third penned, "Sigh… the reference ‘daddy’ is so demeaning. It’s such a turnoff when people reference anyone daddy that’s not their Dad."
Jenna frequently discusses her personal life on the show, and just last month, she had another weird ordeal when she joked about cheating on her husband.
At the time, she and Kotb were discussing how they find it attractive when a man reads, with Jenna quipping, "If they have little eyeglasses too, just sitting reading, and if they’re reading something I respect? I mean that could be a means for an affair."
"I’m just kidding, I would never do that," she quickly added. "I would never. Henry and I are very happy. And he reads."
Hoda noticed how defensive her costar was getting, to which Jenna replied, "I shouldn’t have said that! I went too far."
The couple proved their marriage is in good shape earlier this year when they marked their 15th wedding anniversary.
"15 years with HH’s hand in mine. I love him. A lot. ❤️❤️," the former first daughter gushed on Instagram, sharing photos from their wedding day and their time together over the years.
In addition to Hal, the pair share daughters Poppy and Mila.