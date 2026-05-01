Jenna Bush Hager Questions If She Looks 'Constipated' and 'Needs Miralax' When Dancing: Watch

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Jenna Bush Hager got candid about her lackluster dancing skills. During the Friday, May 1, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, her costar, Sheinelle Jones, impersonated her poor moves.

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Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Jenna Bush Hager is privy to her poor dancing skills.

“You know your friends when you can imitate the other person…” Jones, 48, said. “Jenna has different modes of operation. She has the ‘boss, I’ve got it going on’ mode. She has the ‘oh, it’s time to party’ mode." Bush Hager, 44, asked her “favorite mode,” to which she quickly replied “party mode.” “Do you want party mode?” Jones asked, then proceeding to get out of her chair and move her hips. “How’s this? Ow!” Bush Hager burst into laughter as her costar took a bow. “That’s a good one,” she praised Jones. “That’s a good one. But do I look constipated every time I dance? I look as though I need Miralax.”

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Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Sheinelle Jones impersonated Jenna Bush Hager's dancing.

Bush Hager went on to mimic Jones, accent and all. “Amen…the truth of the matter…frankly…all things saying, the truth of the matter is for me…for me…Amen,” she said, putting her hands on her heart, as her friend cracked up. "I don’t notice that I do it. She’s like, ‘You’re saying Amen again.’ Did I say it?” Jones questioned.

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Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Jenna Bush Hager mocked Sheinelle Jones' accent in response to her making fun of her dancing.

Bush Hager is no stranger to showing her personality on air. Just a few days prior, on the Wednesday, April 29, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the media personality got candid about her first kiss during a game of "Spy the Lie" with Jones, judged by Wilmer Valderrama. “My first kiss was during a game of Spin the Bottle, and unfortunately, the boy’s breath tasted like Cheetos,” she dished. “Tasted, huh?” Jones asked. “Well, smelled and tasted,” Bush Hager clarified. Jones recited the same statement about her first kiss and put some emphasis on the words to convince Valderrama.

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Jenna Bush Hager Playfully Recounts Her First Kiss

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Jenna Bush Hager recently recalled her first kiss during 'Today.'

The actor questioned whether she gets “triggered” by bottles today. “I don’t get triggered because I played willingly…” Bush Hager replied. “It wasn’t '7 Minutes in Heaven,' because that might be triggering.” Valderrama then asked if Secret Service was present at the time, but she confirmed she was “too young” to have security. It was obvious to him that Bush Hager was the only one telling the truth. “I was such a good girl. I would not have been playing Spin the Bottle!” Jones exclaimed.

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Jenna Bush Hager Recalls Husband Henry Leaving Her 'Nasty' Notes

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Jenna Bush Hager is married to Henry Hager.