Jenna Bush Hager Questions If She Looks 'Constipated' and 'Needs Miralax' When Dancing: Watch
May 1 2026, Published 5:26 p.m. ET
Jenna Bush Hager got candid about her lackluster dancing skills.
During the Friday, May 1, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, her costar, Sheinelle Jones, impersonated her poor moves.
“You know your friends when you can imitate the other person…” Jones, 48, said. “Jenna has different modes of operation. She has the ‘boss, I’ve got it going on’ mode. She has the ‘oh, it’s time to party’ mode."
Bush Hager, 44, asked her “favorite mode,” to which she quickly replied “party mode.”
“Do you want party mode?” Jones asked, then proceeding to get out of her chair and move her hips. “How’s this? Ow!”
Bush Hager burst into laughter as her costar took a bow.
“That’s a good one,” she praised Jones. “That’s a good one. But do I look constipated every time I dance? I look as though I need Miralax.”
Bush Hager went on to mimic Jones, accent and all.
“Amen…the truth of the matter…frankly…all things saying, the truth of the matter is for me…for me…Amen,” she said, putting her hands on her heart, as her friend cracked up.
"I don’t notice that I do it. She’s like, ‘You’re saying Amen again.’ Did I say it?” Jones questioned.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Bush Hager is no stranger to showing her personality on air. Just a few days prior, on the Wednesday, April 29, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the media personality got candid about her first kiss during a game of "Spy the Lie" with Jones, judged by Wilmer Valderrama.
“My first kiss was during a game of Spin the Bottle, and unfortunately, the boy’s breath tasted like Cheetos,” she dished.
“Tasted, huh?” Jones asked.
“Well, smelled and tasted,” Bush Hager clarified.
Jones recited the same statement about her first kiss and put some emphasis on the words to convince Valderrama.
Jenna Bush Hager Playfully Recounts Her First Kiss
The actor questioned whether she gets “triggered” by bottles today.
“I don’t get triggered because I played willingly…” Bush Hager replied. “It wasn’t '7 Minutes in Heaven,' because that might be triggering.”
Valderrama then asked if Secret Service was present at the time, but she confirmed she was “too young” to have security.
It was obvious to him that Bush Hager was the only one telling the truth.
“I was such a good girl. I would not have been playing Spin the Bottle!” Jones exclaimed.
Jenna Bush Hager Recalls Husband Henry Leaving Her 'Nasty' Notes
The first kiss was not with Bush Hager’s current husband, Henry Hager, whom she often dishes about on her talk show as well. During the Friday, April 10, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, she joked her man used to leave her notes when they went bed shopping.
“When Henry and I first got married, we walked, we lived in Baltimore, to the Mattress Giant down the street. We bought the ‘celebrity.’ It was a Tempur-Pedic…” she recounted. “We put some money down…we paid it off. He would write things like, ‘Can’t wait to…’ That sounds weird.”
Jenna later finished, “I wasn’t being nasty. We love to be horizontal.”