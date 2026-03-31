TRUE CRIME NEWS Nancy Grace Reveals Why She Believes the Ransom for Nancy Guthrie Was Likely Never Paid: 'I Knew Something Was Off' Source: Hang Out with Sean Hannity/youtube; @savannahguthrie/instagram 'Today' star Savannah Guthrie's mom Nancy has been missing for two months. Allie Fasanella March 31 2026, Published 11:21 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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As the search for Nancy Guthrie continues after nearly two months, many still have questions about the case — including whether the alleged ransom demands were ever paid. Purported ransom notes were sent to a variety of news outlets early on in the investigation, leading Today star Savannah Guthrie and her siblings to release multiple videos on Instagram addressing their mom's potential kidnappers, explaining they would "pay." Speaking during the Tuesday, March 31, episode of Sean Hannity's podcast, the Closing Arguments star, 66, told the Fox News host, "Savannah, in her interview [on Today], stated that they got many, many quite fake ransoms, but that she believes those two to which she responded — she believes they were real."

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'They Never Got Proof of Life'

Source: Hang Out with Sean Hannity/youtube Investigators believe the 84-year-old was abducted from her Tucson, Ariz., home in the early hours of February 1.

"I know Savannah well enough that when she gave a response — twice, she responded — she would not have done that if she did not believe the ransom notes were real," the legal analyst reiterated. Whether the missives were actually authentic or not, the popular true crime broadcaster doesn't think the family ever paid the ransom. "I think the reason they didn’t pay — if, in fact, they didn’t, and I don’t believe they did — is because they never got proof of life," Nancy declared. "I mean, you and I knew at the beginning something was off, in that the ransom was not requested immediately."

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'You Want the Money'

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Savannah Guthrie and her siblings have reached out to the suspected kidnappers on social media multiple times.

She continued, "You take somebody — you want to feed them for a week and then ask for the money? No. You want the money, then you want it to be over with — you want to get the h--- out of town." Nancy's words called to mind Savannah's first video to the suspected kidnappers on February 4 in which she said: "We live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated. We need to know, without a doubt, that she is alive and that you have her." Savannah's mom, 84, was reported missing three days earlier on the afternoon of Sunday, February 1, after failing to show up at a friend's home where she was expected.

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Nancy Guthrie's Blood Was Discovered at Her Home

Source: Nancy Guthrie/Facebook A masked suspect was seen tampering with Nancy Guthrie's doorbell camera.

Authorities quickly determined based on evidence at the scene, including blood splatter outside her Tucson, Ariz., home, that she had been kidnapped. Moreover, a terrifying masked suspect was notably captured on Nancy's front porch via her doorbell camera around the time she went missing. DNA was also found at the scene, though it was "mixed," meaning it contains genetic material from more than one person, making it difficult to analyze.

Savannah Guthrie Acknowledged Nancy May No Longer Be Alive

Source: NBC The family is offering a hefty reward for information that leads to Nancy Guthrie's return.