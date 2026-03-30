TRUE CRIME NEWS Nancy Guthrie Case: Investigator Claims Nothing Inside Her Home Explains Her Disappearance Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram An investigator in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie said the lack of evidence at the home made it look like she just vanished. Lesley Abravanel March 30 2026, Updated 10:29 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Investigators in the baffling disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie, have chillingly described the scene at her home as if she just disappeared, with little evidence of an actual crime inside her Tucson, Ariz., home. On her “Drop Dead Serious” podcast, true crime reporter Ashleigh Banfield highlighted this eerie notion, suggesting there was almost nothing inside the home to explain the disappearance, making it appear as though she vanished. “An investigator on the case has described Nancy Guthrie’s home this way: ‘But for the blood pattern in that front hall foyer — the droplets — that go over the threshold of the front door into her entrance …and then down the walkway, but for that, and this man appearing on camera and that camera being taken … nothing else inside the home appear as if a crime happened. 'But for those things, it’s as though Mrs. Guthrie got up in the middle of the night out of bed and walked out of her house and disappeared,'" Ashleigh explained.

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Ashleigh Banfield Zeroes in on Propped Door

#NancyGuthrie #BringNancyHome #NancyGuthrieMissing #NancyGuthrieInvestigation #FindNancyGuthrie



🟥 Tuned into @TVAshleigh today! @DropDeadSrs_POD 💥



THAT CRIME SCENE….. 👀❓



An investigator in the case has described Nancy Guthries home & the scene & said “But for the… pic.twitter.com/kMrBJ6AVvc — Adriienne F (@imadriienne) March 29, 2026 Source: @imadriienne/X Savannah Guthrie spoke about her mom's door being 'propped open.'

Ashleigh explained that she thought there was so much evidence inside her home that investigators were proceeding. She referred to Savannah's emotional interview with Hoda Kotb, in which the TV host said the back doors at her mom's home were inexplicably left "open." “Savannah has mentioned back doors propped open, plural — it might actually be two doors in the same entrance. I don’t know if it’s multiple entrances, because she has three back doors," Ashleigh said. "We’re unclear what Savannah means by back doors, plural, propped open. But these clues, other than doors propped open, man on the camera, camera smashed, and this blood pattern, nothing else. That leaves me really flummoxed," she admitted.

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Source: @today/youtube Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1.

Ashleigh wondered whether things looked less bizarre to the investigators who arrived at the onset of the ongoing mystery. "But I will say this. Early in the investigation, they’re showing up. And maybe that’s how the scene presented … that’s the first thing they see — 'What the h--- happened here, because it doesn’t look like anything?' she mused. "Weeks later, the FBI gets involved, crime scene, micro processing. Maybe things look different. But it’s as vexing to them as it is to the rest of us. If they didn’t have the blood and that man on camera, they might have thought she just walked out," she said.

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Savannah Guthrie's Candid Interview

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Ashleigh Banfield claims the investigation is coming up empty.

Ashleigh focused on Savannah's candid interview in which some crime watchers criticized her for revealing too much. "It’s frustrating and upsetting because I just wish they had so much more to go on …. the bewilderment Savannah talked about, wondering, 'Where are you?' Put yourself in her shoes, you can't even imagine what it’s like for them," Ashleigh said. The podcaster also noted that on her show last week, she quoted an inside source in the investigation saying they are frustratingly coming up empty.

Source: MEGA Ashleigh Banfield has been reporting on the case for the past few weeks.