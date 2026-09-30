Jenna Bush Hager and Co-Host Sheinelle Jones Rendered Speechless Over Andrew Garfield's 'X-Rated' Favorite Sense: 'I Think That's Hot'

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Source: MEGA Jenna Bush Hager reacted to Andrew Garfield's favorite sense.

"I'm not going to be humble about this," he told the Saturday Night Live alum. "And I don't mean to brag at the same time. I'm kind of trying to be neutral." "I'd say touch," he finally admitted. Jones and Bush Hager reacted to the 43-year-old's suave response and, much like the rest of the internet, it immediately sent them into a tizzy. "Hey now," Jones said, as Bush Hager sat with her mouth agape. "I didn't see that coming."

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'I Think It's Hot'

Source: @JENNASHEINELLE/YOUTUBE Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones were stunned by the response.

Her co-host was speechless as she ogled Garfield's response while the rest of the studio burst into applause. At first, Bush Hager was confused by the question, not understanding whether Garfield preferred to touch or be touched. "His favorite attribute is the power of his touch," Jones explained, knowingly, demonstrating the stars' preference. As realization of the seemingly X-rated answer dawned on Bush Hager's face, Jones admitted that she found the actor's response to be somewhat attractive. "I think it's hot that he would say touch," Jones gushed. "I think everybody's like [shocked]." "I know that's why we were all like, dang," Bush Hager responded.

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'Surprisingly X-Rated for a Morning Show'

Source: MEGA Andrew Garfield said he didn't want to 'brag' about his most accomplished of the five senses.

Jones, who is single herself, went on to speculate on Garfield's marital status before clarifying to the room that she was in no way interested in the star. "Who says that?" Jones asked. "Is he married?" Unfortunately for Jones, Garfield is currently linked to Oscar-nominated actress Monica Barbaro. "I'm just saying for someone to say that that's their attribute, like here, touch," she explained, sticking out her arm. Even later on in the show, their guest, Jason Priestley, couldn't help but comment on the segment. "That's surprisingly X-rated for a morning show," he joked. "I have to say."

Source: MEGA Jenna Bush Hager revealed her favorite senses were taste and smell.