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Jenna Bush Hager and Co-Host Sheinelle Jones Rendered Speechless Over Andrew Garfield's 'X-Rated' Favorite Sense: 'I Think That's Hot'

Jenna Bush Hager, Sheinelle Jones, Andrew Garfield
Source: MEGA

Andrew Garfield left Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones speechless.

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Sept. 30 2026, Published 4:20 p.m. ET

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Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones couldn't move past Andrew Garfield's suggestive comments.

The co-hosts got tongue-tied while weighing in on Garfield's "favorite sense" on the September 30 episode of TODAY With Jenna and Sheinelle.

The Social Network actor spoke to Amy Poehler on her "Good Hang" podcast's September 29 episode about which of his five senses he felt was his best.

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Source: @GOODHANGWITHAMY/INSTAGRAM

Andrew Garfield and Amy Poehler debated the five senses.

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Andrew Garfield, Jenna Bush Hager
Source: MEGA

Jenna Bush Hager reacted to Andrew Garfield's favorite sense.

"I'm not going to be humble about this," he told the Saturday Night Live alum. "And I don't mean to brag at the same time. I'm kind of trying to be neutral."

"I'd say touch," he finally admitted.

Jones and Bush Hager reacted to the 43-year-old's suave response and, much like the rest of the internet, it immediately sent them into a tizzy.

"Hey now," Jones said, as Bush Hager sat with her mouth agape. "I didn't see that coming."

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'I Think It's Hot'

Jenna Bush Hager, Sheinelle Jones
Source: @JENNASHEINELLE/YOUTUBE

Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones were stunned by the response.

Her co-host was speechless as she ogled Garfield's response while the rest of the studio burst into applause. At first, Bush Hager was confused by the question, not understanding whether Garfield preferred to touch or be touched.

"His favorite attribute is the power of his touch," Jones explained, knowingly, demonstrating the stars' preference.

As realization of the seemingly X-rated answer dawned on Bush Hager's face, Jones admitted that she found the actor's response to be somewhat attractive.

"I think it's hot that he would say touch," Jones gushed. "I think everybody's like [shocked]."

"I know that's why we were all like, dang," Bush Hager responded.

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'Surprisingly X-Rated for a Morning Show'

Andrew Garfield
Source: MEGA

Andrew Garfield said he didn't want to 'brag' about his most accomplished of the five senses.

Jones, who is single herself, went on to speculate on Garfield's marital status before clarifying to the room that she was in no way interested in the star.

"Who says that?" Jones asked. "Is he married?"

Unfortunately for Jones, Garfield is currently linked to Oscar-nominated actress Monica Barbaro.

"I'm just saying for someone to say that that's their attribute, like here, touch," she explained, sticking out her arm.

Even later on in the show, their guest, Jason Priestley, couldn't help but comment on the segment.

"That's surprisingly X-rated for a morning show," he joked. "I have to say."

Jenna Bush Hager
Source: MEGA

Jenna Bush Hager revealed her favorite senses were taste and smell.

The women also debated their own favorites, with Bush Hager revealing that smell was among her preferred senses.

"I think mine is smell, like I like to smell candles," she said. "But it can be my least favorite too when something is stinky."

Both women agreed that the power of taste was up there as well, though Bush Hager noted that it had also been known to backfire on her.

"I'd say taste or smell, but both of them can go awry," she admitted. "As we know, because they make us eat nasty things on the show."

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