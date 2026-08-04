Jenna Bush Hager's Hygiene Confession Leaves Costar Sheinelle Jones Speechless: 'I Feel Judged'

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Jenna Bush Hager shocked Sheinelle Jones as the women debated shaving routines on-air. The duo sparked the hygiene debate after reacting to Keke Palmer's comments on a recent episode of the internet talk show Are You Okay?. "I don't really shave my legs," Palmer confessed. "I'm not doing it. Who's sitting there?" Jones quickly agreed with Palmer's words on the Tuesday, August 4, episode of TODAY With Jenna and Sheinelle, admitting she doesn't grow a lot of hair on her legs anyway. "I can't even remember the last time I shaved my legs," Jones spilled before allowing Bush Hager to feel them.

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Source: MEGA Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones discussed their shaving routines on-air.

"Wow," Bush Hager gasped. "She's like a hairless cat. I am so jealous of how soft and hairless a cat you are." Jones' natural hairlessness left Bush Hager feeling a little insecure about her own shaving routine, as she immediately declared she would not allow Jones to feel her freshly-shaved legs on live television. "I shave everyday and I'm not going to let you touch me... Only during the commercial break," she decided. "Because I'm hairier than you and I shaved this morning."

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'I Feel Judged'

Source: MEGA Sheinelle Jones revealed she rarely has to shave her legs.

"How is that possible?" Jones asked, immediately flabbergasted by Bush Hager's confession. Her commentary appeared to make the anchor even more insecure, as Bush Hager quickly turned her entire body away from Jones to avoid an accidental stroke of her legs. "I'm scared, I feel judged!" Bush Hager exclaimed.

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Source: @TODAYwithJenna&Sheinelle/youtube Jenna Bush Hager admitted to being much 'hairier' than Sheinelle Jones even with freshly-shaven legs.

Jones managed to convince Bush Hager to let her feel the fresh shaving job. As soon as she did, Jones let out a long, shocked laugh, completely unable to speak. "Oh, I didn't get the back," Bush Hager quickly corrected, before guiding Jones to the front of her leg. "That's good!" Jones finally gave her co-host a stamp of approval. "You only shave in pockets?" "I was at the gym, OK? We just had those little razors, yeah, the disposable [ones]," Bush Hager defended herself. "I cut myself multiple times."

Viewers Weighed in on the Debate

Source: @TODAYwithJenna&Sheinelle/youtube Commenters chimed in on Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones' debate.