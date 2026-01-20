Jenna Bush Hager Slams 'Hypocritical' Brooklyn Beckham After His Ruthless Instagram Rant About Parents David and Victoria

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager Calls Brooklyn Beckham's Behavior 'Hypocritical'

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones discussed Brooklyn Beckham's viral social media rant.

Jenna, 44, believes Brooklyn’s words should have been reserved for a private conversation. “He wrote about the publicness of their family and how his parents always try to put on this public [front], and that was hard, but you’re airing this publicly. That’s the part that feels sort of hypocritical,” she expressed. “I just think about putting my little 6-year-old [Hal] to bed. I woke this morning thinking about these people I don’t even know, how heartbroken they must be to wake up to that. He was a little 6-year-old whom they cared for, and who knows. We don’t know what happened.” The mom-of-three lamented over Brooklyn’s future family not having a close relationship with David and Victoria. “I just think it’s so sad. You want your kids to have grandparents,” she said.

Sheinelle Jones Critiques Brooklyn Beckham's Shocking Social Media Tirade

Source: MEGA Jenna Bush Hager does not align with Brooklyn Beckham's decision to drag his parents.

“I feel like it’s not nice of him. I don’t know what’s happening behind the scenes. I don’t care if it’s true or not. At the end of the day, to put your parents’ laundry out there…we don’t need to know what’s happening,” Sheinelle, 47, added. “You are where you are because of the work that they’ve done, for better or for worse. Maybe it’s because I have hardcore soccer fans in my house, and I just finished Victoria’s documentary, but they work really hard.” The new co-host felt extra passionate about the situation as a mom. “You’re doing the best you can,” she emphasized.

Brooklyn Beckham Exposes His Parents' 'Inauthentic Relationships' and 'Performative' Lifestyle

Source: MEGA Sheinelle Jones empathized with David and Victoria Beckham as a mom.

Brooklyn recently spoke out for the first time following months of speculation about drama with his family members. "I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life," he wrote in a six-page Instagram Story on Monday, January 19. "For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family. The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into. Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they'll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade. But I believe the truth always comes out."

Source: MEGA Brooklyn Beckham's parents allegedly targeted his marriage.

The center of the drama seemed to be his parents’ alleged attempts to "ruin" his relationship with his wife, Nicola Peltz, since before their 2022 wedding. "My mum cancelled making Nicola's dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress," Brooklyn claimed. "Weeks before our big day, my parents repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name, which would have affected me, my wife, and our future children. They were adamant on me signing before my wedding date because then the terms of the deal would be initiated. My holdout affected the payday, and they have never treated me the same since."

Source: MEGA Brooklyn Beckham has no plans to reconcile with his parents.