Jenna Bush Hager Believes Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino Breakup Was '100 Percent' a Good Idea

Sweeney and Davino separated in March 2025 after seven years together. They previously got engaged in 2022 but never tied the knot.

Rumors of a breakup between the stars first sparked when the actress was seen without her engagement ring in February. That same month, she lived separately from her man at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

In March, she deleted an Instagram photo of them kissing, and an insider later confirmed that the couple split back in January.

"Sydney wanted to cancel everything and couldn’t handle the stress," the source revealed. "She doesn’t have a lot of downtime, and it causes tension in their relationship. Sydney is really focused on her career. Jonathan wishes they were able to spend more quality time together."