Jenna Bush Hager Believes Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino Breakup Was '100 Percent' a Good Idea

Jenna Bush Hager is praising Sydney Sweeney for her bravery in calling it quits with her fiancé.

June 2 2025, Published 3:28 p.m. ET

Jenna Bush Hager is taking Sydney Sweeney’s side following her messy breakup from Jonathan Davino.

On the Monday, June 2, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the talk show host gave her two cents on the Euphoria star calling off her engagement.

Jenna Bush Hager commended Sydney Sweeney for calling it quits with Jonathan Davino.

Guest co-host Leanne Morgan expressed how "it was brave of her, if she wasn’t happy, to break up…she didn’t need to run that train in the ground."

"One hundred percent," Bush Hager agreed. "Good for her."

Jenna Bush Hager discussed Sydney Sweeney's new bathwater soap.

Sweeney recently broke her silence for the first time about leaving Davino, as in a Saturday, May 31, interview, she confirmed that "yes," she is single.

"I’m learning a lot about myself, spending more time with my friends," she continued. "And I’m loving it."

When Did Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino Break Up?

Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino are no longer engaged.

Sweeney and Davino separated in March 2025 after seven years together. They previously got engaged in 2022 but never tied the knot.

Rumors of a breakup between the stars first sparked when the actress was seen without her engagement ring in February. That same month, she lived separately from her man at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

In March, she deleted an Instagram photo of them kissing, and an insider later confirmed that the couple split back in January.

"Sydney wanted to cancel everything and couldn’t handle the stress," the source revealed. "She doesn’t have a lot of downtime, and it causes tension in their relationship. Sydney is really focused on her career. Jonathan wishes they were able to spend more quality time together."

Sydney Sweeney's Bathwater Soap

Sydney Sweeney made a soap with her own bathwater.

During TODAY With Jenna & Friends, pop culture expert Nessa Diab introduced Sweeney's new Dr. Squatch soap, made with the star's own bathwater. The product, titled "Sydney's Bathwater Bliss," drew much online controversy, as fans rendered it "gross and disturbing."

"When your fans start asking for your bathwater, you can either ignore it, or turn it into a bar of Dr. Squatch soap," Sweeney said in a press statement. "It’s weird in the best way, and I love that we created something that’s not just unforgettable, it actually smells incredible and delivers like every other Dr. Squatch product I love. Hopefully, this helps guys wake up to the realities of conventional personal care products and pushes them towards natural."

The brand praises their soap for combining "two of the best places on Earth: the great outdoors and Sydney Sweeney’s bathtub."

