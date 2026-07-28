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Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Hilarious Beauty Habit She Picked Up From Mom Laura Bush: 'She's Going to Say She Doesn't Do This'

laura bush,Jenna Bush Hager
Source: MEGA

Jenna Bush Hager revealed an odd face her mom makes during her beauty routine.

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July 28 2026, Published 3:08 p.m. ET

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Jenna Bush Hager revealed the beauty habit she can't seem to shake, which was passed down from her mother, Laura Bush.

Bush Hager reflected on her odd inherited trait on the Tuesday, July 28, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle.

"The hereditary thing passed down for me, I get it from my mom and I think it's because I would always go in her room while she'd be getting dressed," Bush Hager explained.

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Jenna Bush Hagers Makes the Same Facial Expression as Her Mom

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Jenna Bush Hager
Source: @TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle/youtube

Jenna Bush Hager mimicked the face her mom makes while applying makeup.

Bush Hager manipulated her face into a spot-on Bush impression with an eyebrow raised and her lips pursed. She revealed that her mother made the same face every time she did her makeup.

"She's probably going to be like, 'I do not do this,'" Bush Hager teased.

"And now, I do it sometimes," she revealed before making the same face while miming applying mascara.

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Jenna Bush Hager ,Sheinelle Jones
Source: MEGA

Sheinelle Jones confirmed that Jenna Bush Hager had inherited the trait from her mom.

"You do do that," her co-host, Sheinelle Jones, exclaimed, laughing in response.

The morning talk show's producers brought out a giant mirror for Bush Hager to use while miming her mother's makeup routine, complete with her signature look.

"I don't know, I'm concentrating," Bush Hager said when asked why she makes the face at all.

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Jenna Bush Hager
Source: MEGA

Jenna Bush Hager revealed the trait had been passed on to her middle daughter as well.

Not only did Bush Hager inherit the peculiar look from her mother, but someone else has also taken to making the very same face while looking in the mirror.

"But now, unfortunately, I passed it on to Poppy Hager," she said of her 10-year-old daughter.

That's not the only trait Bush Hager's middle child inherited from her mom.

"I also used to like to look at myself in the mirror," the host continued. "So I'll see her look in the mirror."

"She's like a 10-year-old little kid going..." Bush Hager explained before making the odd face again.

The 'Jones Brow'

Jenna Bush Hager ,Sheinelle Jones
Source: MEGA

Sheinelle Jones explained her own inherited trait to Jenna Bush Hager.

Jones revealed a habit that she picked up from her father, which she called the "Jones Brow."

"My family has a thing we call the 'Jones Brow,'" she explained. "So sometimes if I'm doing a serious story, my eyebrow comes up."

She revealed that both her and her siblings have the same issue, which she didn't realize until it had been pointed out to her.

"My dad does it, my brothers do it, we all do it," Jones said. "... And the crazy thing about it is I didn't see him do it. We all just do it and then you notice it."

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