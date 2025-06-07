Hot Mama Energy! 10 of Jenna Dewan's Must-See Steamy Photos
Beauty in Black
Jenna Dewan set pulses racing when she uploaded a photoset in which she wore a plunging black dress with thin straps. In one snap, she struck a sultry pose for the camera while lying on a bed.
She captioned the post, "here & there 🖤."
Jenna Dewan Is a Stunner
Just months after welcoming her third child and second with her fiancé, Steve Kazee, Dewan stunned her fans when she flaunted her fit figure in a black off-the-shoulder top and light-wash denim jeans.
"This & bed by 8pm," she wrote.
Natural Beauty
In December 2024, the Step Up actress shared breathtaking selfies she captured in a well-lit setting. In the snaps, she showed off a beaming smile while rocking a cleavage-baring lacy tank top and denim jeans.
Dewan told her followers, "A moment of gratitude for an LA winter ☀️."
Jenna Dewan Dazzled in a Form-Fitting Dress
Dewan showcased her voluptuous physique in a black figure-hugging dress with a turtle neck and long sleeves in a November 2024 photo.
"If you need me you can find me in my car or at your nearest hotel ballroom," she cheekily captioned the post.
Jenna Dewan Exuded Beauty and Elegance
The 44-year-old dancer made waves in a November 2024 photo, delivering jaw-dropping looks in an ultra-plunging blazer that exposed her cleavage. She accessorized with layered necklaces and styled her dark hair in loose waves.
"Cue the 📸 dump," Dewan captioned the carousel of photos.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
A Gorgeous Mom
"Baby bliss with a side of mastitis," Dewan captioned a July 2024 post, which included a sweet mirror selfie showing her kissing her daughter, Rhiannon.
Jenna Dewan Dropped a Thirst Trap!
Dewan cranked up the glamour in a thirst trap she shared in July 2021. The American Horror Story: Asylum alum posed for the camera wearing a black strapless top that barely covered her modesty.
She simply wrote in the caption, "Home 🤍."
Waiting for the Baby!
In a May 2024 photo, a very pregnant Dewan captured a mirror selfie while sporting a bikini that emphasized her growing baby bump.
"It's beginning to look a lot like summer 🌞," she said in the caption.
She Bared It All
One month before giving birth to her third child and second with Kazee, Dewan posed fully naked in a May 2024 photo with a cityscape view enhancing the intimate moment.
Weekend Vibes
Dewan oozed s-- appeal in a September 2023 photo, flaunting her figure in a black lace bra and draped white shirt while sitting on a bed.
"sunday > monday," she captioned the post.