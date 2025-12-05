Jenna Dewan Strips Down to Only a Towel During Spa Day: Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Dewan nearly exposed her naked body in a sultry towel snap. The dancer, 45, covered up in solely a towel during a spa session on Thursday, December 4. Dewan snapped a selfie in the mirror of Fusion Healing Sanctuary in Los Angeles, Calif., as she lay on a bed.

Source: @jennadewan/Instagram Jenna Dewan got a massage at the spa.

The star was surrounded by crystals as she received acupuncture and a somatic massage. She called the experience a "dream" and "birthday gift to [herself]."

Source: @jennadewan/Instagram Jenna Dewan is married to Steve Kazee.

Dewan’s self-care routine also involves spending time with family to nourish her soul. She was joined by husband Steve Kazee and their children, Rhiannon, 1, and Callum, 5, on Thanksgiving last month at Disney Parks. The actress also shares Everly, 12, with ex-husband Channing Tatum. "A very Disney Thanksgiving with family and it was perfect," Dewan captioned a photo dump from the theme park with friends, family and relatives. "We all live far and to be able to come together with all of our kids and celebrate Thanksgiving at the most magical place on Earth are what core memories are made of. I love you all!"

Jenna Dewan Leaned Into 'Discomfort' After Divorce

Source: MEGA Jenna Dewan was previously married to Channing Tatum.

Earlier this year, the Step Up alum reflected on her growth since finalizing her divorce from Tatum in September 2024. "This past year I learned that life has a way of bringing you exactly what you need to learn at exactly the right time," she expressed. "The transitions weren’t just changes; they were invitations to grow, to lean into the discomfort and discover the strength I didn’t know I had." Dewan did not address her ex directly but did stress how much she evolved during the year of their separation. "Fresh starts, I’ve realized, don’t wait for calendars or big proclamations. They happen in the quiet choices: forgiving yourself, showing up again, trusting the process even when it feels hopeless," Dewan emphasized, adding, "Each fresh chapter is a gift waiting to be unwrapped." She continued, "I am so grateful for my family, the love and presence of my partner, Steve, and the adventures we will have this year. I see some travel, lots of family laughs, and, most importantly, maybe a wedding finally!"

Source: @jennadewan/Instagram Jenna Dewan spent Thanksgiving with her family.