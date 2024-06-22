Jenna Dewan Shares Sweet Photos of Newborn Daughter Rhiannon: 'In Cuddle Heaven'
Jenna Dewan is giving fans a glimpse into her nesting period with her baby girl.
The Step Up actress, 43, took to Instagram on Friday, June 21, to share photos of newborn daughter Rhiannon, whom she recently welcomed with her fiancé, Steve Kazee.
"Home and in cuddle heaven," Dewan wrote below a snap of herself snuggling her little one, who was born on Friday, June 14, in bed.
"Doula dog Stella is back in full action. She won’t leave my side even to go eat," the mother-of-three captioned another photo featuring her protective pet.
In a third photo, the Dewan showed her eldest daughter, Everly, 11, whom she shares with her ex Channing Tatum, holding her new sister. "This stare....!" the proud mama wrote beside the snap.
Dewan, who also shares son Callum, 4, with her future husband, 48, announced their happy life update on Instagram. "Rhiannon Lee Kathryn Kazee June 14, 2024 🤍From the moment you arrived, you have brought immense joy and love into our lives… your gentle grace, sweetness, and beauty have captivated our entire family. Our hearts are overflowing with love, and we are truly blessed by your presence. Welcome to our world baby girl," the dancer wrote about her birth.
In January, Dewan revealed that she and Kazee would be welcoming their second bundle of joy together. However, she admitted she wasn't sure if bringing a baby into the world would be easier the third time around.
"I'm not sure the body necessarily gets right back into action the way it did years ago. We'll see," she explained in an interview earlier this year. "I'll report back, but I do think there's a bit of ignorance, this dancer in me that just says, 'OK, well, you just get it done.' I've recovered great every time, but I'm open to whatever happens."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The Falling Awake actress also gushed over seeing her partner become a father for the second time and continuing to grow their family together. "He’s so naturally domestic and nurturing, and he’s so loving, and he’s funny, and he’s really… he’s just incredible,” she added. “It’s one of those things where people just have a natural ability for parenting. I’m so excited to see him with a little baby again.”
"I really love being a mom," Dewan gushed over her kiddos. “That’s something I knew my whole life, but I really know it now. I’m really trying to enjoy it all and not try to just get through the days.”