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Jenna Dewan, 45, Shows Off Her Stunning Physique in Skimpy Bikini Alongside Fiancé Steve Kazee: Hot Photos

jenna dewan shows off bikini body with steve kazee
Source: MEGA; @jennadewan/Instagram

Jenna Dewan flaunted her toned physique in new photos.

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July 15 2026, Published 11:04 a.m. ET

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Jenna Dewan is making the most of her summer vacation.

The 45-year-old actress gave fans a peek at her relaxing getaway by sharing a series of sun-soaked Instagram photos, showing off her toned figure in a colorful patterned bikini while spending quality time with fiancé Steve Kazee.

In one standout snap, Dewan relaxed poolside on a cushioned lounge chair with a tropical drink in hand, smiling as she soaked up the sunshine. The Rookie star paired her vibrant string bikini with oversized black sunglasses and layered jewelry for an effortlessly chic resort look.

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image of Jenna Dewan shared vacation photos showing herself relaxing by the pool in a colorful bikini while enjoying time with fiancé Steve Kazee.
Source: @jennadewan/Instagram

Jenna Dewan shared vacation photos showing herself relaxing by the pool in a colorful bikini while enjoying time with fiancé Steve Kazee.

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Another selfie captured Dewan cuddling up to Kazee as the couple enjoyed a quiet moment by the pool. The Tony Award-winning actor kept it casual in a white T-shirt and patterned swim trunks while the pair smiled for the camera.

The photo carousel also featured a few of the couple's vacation favorites, including chips, guacamole, salsa and frozen cocktails served beside the sparkling pool.

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Source: @jennadewan/Instagram
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Dewan Shares Her Wellness Routine

image of Jenna Dewan shares daughter Everly with ex-husband Channing Tatum, whom she divorced after filing in 2018.
Source: @jennadewan/Instagram

Jenna Dewan shares daughter Everly with ex-husband Channing Tatum, whom she divorced after filing in 2018.

Dewan also gave followers a glimpse into how she unwinds during vacation by posting photos from a relaxing sauna session while still wearing the same bikini.

One image showed the actress reclining on a wooden bench, while another captured her sitting back and enjoying the heat.

She wrapped up the photo collection with a mirror selfie alongside Kazee before the two headed out. Dewan completed her beach-ready outfit with a coordinating sarong tied around her waist, while Kazee paired his patterned swim trunks with sneakers for the outing.

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image of Jenna Dewan also gave fans a look at her wellness routine by posting photos from a sauna session during the getaway.
Source: @jennadewan/Instagram

Jenna Dewan also gave fans a look at her wellness routine by posting photos from a sauna session during the getaway.

The getaway comes during a busy chapter for Dewan and Kazee, who have been together since 2018. The couple got engaged in 2020 and share two children together. Dewan is also mom to daughter Everly, whom she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum.

Dewan filed for divorce in October 2018, though she and Tatum were declared legally single in November 2019.

Channing Tatum Has Also Moved On

image of Channing Tatum has moved on since the divorce and was most recently linked to model Inka Williams after ending his engagement to Zoë Kravitz.
Source: @jennadewan/Instagram

Channing Tatum has moved on since the divorce and was most recently linked to model Inka Williams after ending his engagement to Zoë Kravitz.

Meanwhile, Tatum has also made headlines for his relationships since the former couple went their separate ways and is now reportedly in a serious relationship with Inka Williams.

Before Williams, Tatum dated English singer Jessie J from 2018 to 2020 following his divorce. He later began dating Zoë Kravitz in 2021, and the pair became engaged two years later.

However, Tatum and Kravitz ended their relationship in October 2024 after three years together. He was later linked to Williams in February 2025 after the two were spotted together at a pre-Oscars event.

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