Jenna Jameson Shows Off Slim Waist in Crop Top After 'Healing' Weight-Loss and Spiritual Journeys: Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Jameson showed off her fit frame while doing some last-minute gift shopping. The star kicked off her weekend by snapping a Saturday, December 20, selfie and captioning it, "Time for some holiday errands… I hope your days leading up to Christmas are calm and easy!"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @jennacantlose/instagram Jenna Jameson put her fit figure on display while running some 'holiday errands.'

The blonde beauty, 51, donned a sleeveless baby blue, black and white cropped shirt and high-waisted, cream pants for the outing. Fans took to the comments section to rave over the hot shot, with one penning, "Jenna you are literally perfect 🥰🥰🥰." "You look wonderful 🙌," gushed another individual, with a third supporter calling her "absolutely gorgeous 🔥🔥."

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Jameson's 'Healing' Journey

Source: @jennacantlose/instagram In November, the star posted a before and after photo to showcase her weight loss.

In November, Jameson posted a before and after photo to show how much healthier and happier she's become. "Healed… chasing Jesus and conquering fear," she wrote alongside the transformation. "I've come a long way in the last few years, and I am so excited to see where my faith takes me."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Jenna Jameson's Weight Loss

Source: @jennacantlose/instagram The former adult film star revealed she was pre-diabetic before she got in better shape.

Jameson started shaping up after giving birth in 2017, as she was pre-diabetic. Embracing a fitness routine and sticking to a keto diet helped her drop the unwanted pounds. "My transition to health has helped me realize a lot of my connection to ‘skinniness’ was unhealthy. It’s very possible to be thin and frightening unhealthy," she explained on social media a few years ago. "So thickness does not equate to being sick, but mine was. I was pre-diabetic, and a literal sloth. I remember back when I weighed 80 lbs. and was starving myself…I thought that was pretty at the time but had no clue." "Remember these #beforeandafter pictures aren’t just to show the esthetics of being slim, they show hard work and attention to my inside health," she added.

The Model Recently Had a Spiritual Awakening

Source: @jennacantlose/instagram Jameson's partner was the one who introduced her Jesus.