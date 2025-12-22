Jenna Jameson Shows Off Slim Waist in Crop Top After 'Healing' Weight-Loss and Spiritual Journeys: Photo
Dec. 22 2025, Published 1:52 p.m. ET
Jenna Jameson showed off her fit frame while doing some last-minute gift shopping.
The star kicked off her weekend by snapping a Saturday, December 20, selfie and captioning it, "Time for some holiday errands… I hope your days leading up to Christmas are calm and easy!"
The blonde beauty, 51, donned a sleeveless baby blue, black and white cropped shirt and high-waisted, cream pants for the outing.
Fans took to the comments section to rave over the hot shot, with one penning, "Jenna you are literally perfect 🥰🥰🥰."
"You look wonderful 🙌," gushed another individual, with a third supporter calling her "absolutely gorgeous 🔥🔥."
Jenna Jameson's 'Healing' Journey
In November, Jameson posted a before and after photo to show how much healthier and happier she's become.
"Healed… chasing Jesus and conquering fear," she wrote alongside the transformation. "I've come a long way in the last few years, and I am so excited to see where my faith takes me."
Inside Jenna Jameson's Weight Loss
Jameson started shaping up after giving birth in 2017, as she was pre-diabetic. Embracing a fitness routine and sticking to a keto diet helped her drop the unwanted pounds.
"My transition to health has helped me realize a lot of my connection to ‘skinniness’ was unhealthy. It’s very possible to be thin and frightening unhealthy," she explained on social media a few years ago. "So thickness does not equate to being sick, but mine was. I was pre-diabetic, and a literal sloth. I remember back when I weighed 80 lbs. and was starving myself…I thought that was pretty at the time but had no clue."
"Remember these #beforeandafter pictures aren’t just to show the esthetics of being slim, they show hard work and attention to my inside health," she added.
The Model Recently Had a Spiritual Awakening
As OK! reported, Jameson has also been focused on her mental health and recently had a spiritual awakening after leaving the adult film industry and finding Jesus.
The star went down the new religious path after meeting her significant other, Mil R. Ocampo.
"I think the most beautiful part about her is [that] she has been a devout Christian the better part of her life," Jameson explained in an interview. "She never once pushed her faith on me. I watched her beautifully worship Jesus, and I felt so incredibly inspired. So without words, she led me straight into the arms of Jesus."
The two began dating in March after Jameson filed to divorce Jessi Lawless.