or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > jenna jameson
OK LogoHEALTH

Jenna Jameson Shows Off Slim Waist in Crop Top After 'Healing' Weight-Loss and Spiritual Journeys: Photo

Photo of Jenna Jameson
Source: @jennacantlose/instagram

Jenna Jameson is ready for the holidays!

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 22 2025, Published 1:52 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Jameson showed off her fit frame while doing some last-minute gift shopping.

The star kicked off her weekend by snapping a Saturday, December 20, selfie and captioning it, "Time for some holiday errands… I hope your days leading up to Christmas are calm and easy!"

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Jenna Jameson put her fit figure on display while running some 'holiday errands.'
Source: @jennacantlose/instagram

Jenna Jameson put her fit figure on display while running some 'holiday errands.'

The blonde beauty, 51, donned a sleeveless baby blue, black and white cropped shirt and high-waisted, cream pants for the outing.

Fans took to the comments section to rave over the hot shot, with one penning, "Jenna you are literally perfect 🥰🥰🥰."

"You look wonderful 🙌," gushed another individual, with a third supporter calling her "absolutely gorgeous 🔥🔥."

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Jameson's 'Healing' Journey

Photo of In November, the star posted a before and after photo to showcase her weight loss.
Source: @jennacantlose/instagram

In November, the star posted a before and after photo to showcase her weight loss.

In November, Jameson posted a before and after photo to show how much healthier and happier she's become.

"Healed… chasing Jesus and conquering fear," she wrote alongside the transformation. "I've come a long way in the last few years, and I am so excited to see where my faith takes me."

MORE ON:
jenna jameson

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Jenna Jameson's Weight Loss

Photo of The former adult film star revealed she was pre-diabetic before she got in better shape.
Source: @jennacantlose/instagram

The former adult film star revealed she was pre-diabetic before she got in better shape.

Jameson started shaping up after giving birth in 2017, as she was pre-diabetic. Embracing a fitness routine and sticking to a keto diet helped her drop the unwanted pounds.

"My transition to health has helped me realize a lot of my connection to ‘skinniness’ was unhealthy. It’s very possible to be thin and frightening unhealthy," she explained on social media a few years ago. "So thickness does not equate to being sick, but mine was. I was pre-diabetic, and a literal sloth. I remember back when I weighed 80 lbs. and was starving myself…I thought that was pretty at the time but had no clue."

"Remember these #beforeandafter pictures aren’t just to show the esthetics of being slim, they show hard work and attention to my inside health," she added.

The Model Recently Had a Spiritual Awakening

Photo of Jameson's partner was the one who introduced her Jesus.
Source: @jennacantlose/instagram

Jameson's partner was the one who introduced her Jesus.

As OK! reported, Jameson has also been focused on her mental health and recently had a spiritual awakening after leaving the adult film industry and finding Jesus.

The star went down the new religious path after meeting her significant other, Mil R. Ocampo.

"I think the most beautiful part about her is [that] she has been a devout Christian the better part of her life," Jameson explained in an interview. "She never once pushed her faith on me. I watched her beautifully worship Jesus, and I felt so incredibly inspired. So without words, she led me straight into the arms of Jesus."

The two began dating in March after Jameson filed to divorce Jessi Lawless.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.