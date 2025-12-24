Jenna Jameson Defends Using AI to Edit Her Photos Amid Backlash: 'It's a Creative Outlet for Women'
Dec. 24 2025, Updated 3:22 p.m. ET
Jenna Jameson won't let the haters interfere with her love for using AI to embellish photos.
On the night of Tuesday, December 24, the model uploaded an Instagram Story video to hit back at those who criticized her for sometimes posting edited selfies.
Editing Photos Is a 'Creative Outlet' for Jenna Jameson
"A few guys will get in my comments and be like, 'You don't need AI. Quit with the AI,'" she noted. "This is a creative outlet for women. I don't always post AI. I post all different kinds of things. Everyday, fun life, my dog, AI, filtered, unfiltered, like I am now."
"I just like to do fun things," the former adult film star explained. "Like, let a b---- live! Thanks, bye!"
Jenna Jameson Responds to Critic
Jameson addressed one specific social media user's rude remark earlier this month, as they slammed her pictures and appearance.
"Girlie, this photo is so blatantly completely distorted by AI. You look NOTHING LIKE THIS PHOTO, and anybody who has seen any of your con photos know that, so why are you still clinging to the charade?" the Instagram user asked. "Jenna, you didn't even look like this at 20, you sure as h--- don't look anything like this now."
"Share UNEDITED, UNFILTERED photos from the con if you're really in such a lofty position of attractiveness," they added.
Jameson replied to their message by posting a selfie that was captioned, "Me completely unedited."
Jenna Jameson Is in Her 'Healing' Era
Despite using AI, Jameson has also shared numerous selfies where she went makeup-free.
Lately, the star has been more focused on how she feels rather than how she looks — though her transformation also helped her shape up.
In November, Jameson posted a before and after photo to show how much healthier and happier she's become.
"Healed… chasing Jesus and conquering fear," she captioned the shot. "I've come a long way in the last few years, and I am so excited to see where my faith takes me."
The blonde beauty revealed in November that forming a relationship with Jesus made a huge difference.
Her spiritual awakening began after meeting Mil R. Ocampo, whom she started dating in March.
"I think the most beautiful part about her is [that] she has been a devout Christian the better part of her life," Jameson expressed. "She never once pushed her faith on me. I watched her beautifully worship Jesus, and I felt so incredibly inspired. So without words, she led me straight into the arms of Jesus."