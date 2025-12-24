Jenna Jameson Defends Using AI to Edit Her Photos Amid Backlash: 'It's a Creative Outlet for Women'

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Jameson won't let the haters interfere with her love for using AI to embellish photos. On the night of Tuesday, December 24, the model uploaded an Instagram Story video to hit back at those who criticized her for sometimes posting edited selfies.

Article continues below advertisement

Editing Photos Is a 'Creative Outlet' for Jenna Jameson

Source: @jennacantlose/instagram Jenna Jameson defended using AI on some of her photos, saying it's a 'creative outlet' for her.

"A few guys will get in my comments and be like, 'You don't need AI. Quit with the AI,'" she noted. "This is a creative outlet for women. I don't always post AI. I post all different kinds of things. Everyday, fun life, my dog, AI, filtered, unfiltered, like I am now." "I just like to do fun things," the former adult film star explained. "Like, let a b---- live! Thanks, bye!"

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Jameson Responds to Critic

Jameson addressed one specific social media user's rude remark earlier this month, as they slammed her pictures and appearance. "Girlie, this photo is so blatantly completely distorted by AI. You look NOTHING LIKE THIS PHOTO, and anybody who has seen any of your con photos know that, so why are you still clinging to the charade?" the Instagram user asked. "Jenna, you didn't even look like this at 20, you sure as h--- don't look anything like this now."

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @jennacantlose/instagram Jameson posted an unedited selfie to prove her haters wrong.

"Share UNEDITED, UNFILTERED photos from the con if you're really in such a lofty position of attractiveness," they added. Jameson replied to their message by posting a selfie that was captioned, "Me completely unedited."

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Jameson Is in Her 'Healing' Era

Source: @jennacantlose/instagram The former adult film star has been criticized for altering her appearance on social media.

Despite using AI, Jameson has also shared numerous selfies where she went makeup-free. Lately, the star has been more focused on how she feels rather than how she looks — though her transformation also helped her shape up. In November, Jameson posted a before and after photo to show how much healthier and happier she's become. "Healed… chasing Jesus and conquering fear," she captioned the shot. "I've come a long way in the last few years, and I am so excited to see where my faith takes me."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @jennacantlose/instagram The star's relationship with Jesus has helped her thrive.