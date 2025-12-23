Jenna Jameson Goes Makeup-Free as She Shows Off Her 'Basicness': Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Jameson is keeping things real — and refreshingly natural — in a new social media post. The former adult film star showed off her bare-faced look while sharing a casual mirror selfie that gave fans a peek at her everyday style. Skipping makeup entirely, Jameson leaned into what she jokingly referred to as her “basicness” as she snapped the photo from her bedroom.

Source: @jennacantlose/Instagram Jenna Jameson shared a makeup-free selfie on social media.

In the image, Jameson crouched down barefoot on the floor, embracing a laid-back, at-home vibe. She wore a fitted olive-green T-shirt paired with loose white jogger pants, opting for comfort over glam. Her long, straight blonde hair was parted down the middle and fell effortlessly over her shoulders, while her arm tattoos added a bold edge to the relaxed outfit.

Holding her phone in one hand, Jameson kept the focus on her natural face and cozy look. The room around her felt calm and lived-in, featuring soft lighting, a chunky knit blanket draped across the bed, and neutral décor that matched the overall low-key mood. Captioning the post, Jameson wrote, “Blessing your feed with my basicness.”

Fans quickly flooded the comments section with praise, applauding her confidence and fresh-faced appearance. “Basicness Jenna is incredible! 🙏❤,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “More like beautifulness 😍.” “🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍,” a third added.

Source: @jennacantlose/Instagram The former adult star joked about showing her 'basicness' in the photo.

As OK! previously reported, Jameson has been prioritizing her mental health and recently experienced a spiritual awakening after stepping away from the adult film industry and finding Jesus. The star embraced her new religious journey after meeting her partner, Mil R. Ocampo. "I think the most beautiful part about her is [that] she has been a devout Christian the better part of her life," Jameson explained in an interview. "She never once pushed her faith on me. I watched her beautifully worship Jesus, and I felt so incredibly inspired. So without words, she led me straight into the arms of Jesus."

The pair began dating in March after Jameson filed for divorce from Jessi Lawless. Jameson is also focused on improving her physical health. After giving birth in 2017, she revealed she was pre-diabetic, which motivated her to make lifestyle changes. By committing to a fitness routine and following a keto diet, she was able to lose weight and regain control of her health.

Source: @jennacantlose/Instagram Jenna Jameson is focusing on her faith and mental health.

"My transition to health has helped me realize a lot of my connection to ‘skinniness’ was unhealthy. It’s very possible to be thin and frightening unhealthy," she shared on social media years ago. "So thickness does not equate to being sick, but mine was. I was pre-diabetic, and a literal sloth. I remember back when I weighed 80 lbs. and was starving myself…I thought that was pretty at the time but had no clue."

Source: @jennacantlose/Instagram Jenna Jameson confirmed her romance with Mil R. Ocampo in March.