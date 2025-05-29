or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Jenna Ortega
OK LogoNEWS

Jenna Ortega Blasted for Saying She Was 'Unhappy' After 'Wednesday' Fame: 'So Sick of People Complaining'

jenna ortega wednesday unhappy comments
Source: MEGA

Jenna Ortega opened up about feeling 'unhappy' after her 'Wednesday' fame, sparking backlash online.

By:

May 29 2025, Published 7:20 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Ortega’s honesty about her rise to fame isn’t sitting well with everyone.

Article continues below advertisement

The 22-year-old actress opened up in a recent interview about how starring as Wednesday Addams on Netflix’s hit show Wednesday changed her life — and not for the better.

“To be quite frank, after the show and trying to figure everything out, I was an unhappy person,” Ortega admitted. “After the pressure, the attention – as somebody who’s quite introverted, that was so intense and so scary.”

Article continues below advertisement

She didn’t hold back, revealing how online negativity affected her mentally.

“I feel like being a bully is very popular right now,” she said. “Having been on the wrong side of the rumor mill was incredibly eye-opening.”

Article continues below advertisement
jenna ortega backlash vs support online
Source: MEGA

Jenna Ortega said fame after 'Wednesday' made her unhappy.

Article continues below advertisement

Ortega also explained that her Wednesday role has kept her from growing into more mature characters.

“I’m doing a show I’m going to be doing for years where I play a schoolgirl,” she said. “But I’m also a young woman. You just don’t feel like you’re being taken seriously.”

“You know, it’s like how you’re dressed in the schoolgirl costume,” she added, pointing to the way public perception often boxes women into certain roles.

Article continues below advertisement
jenna ortega career growth after wednesday
Source: Netflix/YouTube

Online critics slammed Jenna Ortega for complaining.

Article continues below advertisement

She called out the unrealistic expectations people have for female stars.

“But girls, if they don’t stay as this perfect image of how they were first introduced to you, then it’s ‘Ah, something’s wrong. She’s changed. She sold her soul,’” Ortega explained.

“You’re watching these women at the most pivotal times in their lives,” she said. “They’re experimenting because that’s what you do.”

Article continues below advertisement
jenna ortega slammed after interview
Source: MEGA

Jenna Ortega wants to take on more grown-up and creative roles.

MORE ON:
Jenna Ortega

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the backlash, Ortega made it clear she’s ready to evolve and take on more adult and creative work.

“I’m very grateful for my audience,” she said. “And I want to be able to give back to them. But I also want to do things that are creatively fulfilling to me.”

“It’s finding that balance of doing movies that they might be interested in and then doing movies that I’m interested in,” she added. “And then I want to be able to line up all of my girls and see something different in all of them.”

Article continues below advertisement

While Ortega was just being real, her comments sparked a heated response online.

“Cry me a river,” one user snapped, while another wrote, “So sick of people complaining about easy jobs they made millions on.”

One critic added, “I bet the huge 6 and 7 figure paychecks she took for the role weren’t that patronizing though,” while another chimed in, “Right? She still cashed those checks.”

Article continues below advertisement
fans defend jenna ortega rumor response
Source: MEGA

'Wednesday' is set to drop on Netflix on August 6.

Article continues below advertisement

But fans came to her defense fast, insisting people were missing the point.

“SHE DIDNT F------ SAY THAT YOU D-- C--------,” one supporter exploded.

Article continues below advertisement

Another pointed out, “Many of you only read the headline and not the article.”

A third added, “Y’all weird. Everybody complains about their job, I’m not seeing what the problem is with her doing it.”

Article continues below advertisement

Season 2 of Wednesday is set to drop on Netflix in two parts — the first hitting screens August 6, followed by the second on September 3.

Harper’s Bazaar interviewed Ortega.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.